Walmart, GOTRAX, Segway & Razor Hoverboard Black Friday 2019 Deals: Self Balancing Scooter & Hoverboard Go Kart Deals Listed by The Consumer Post
Our round-up of the best hoverboard deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring Segway self-balancing transporters, Razor electric scooters and GOTRAX hoverboard deals
Nov 27, 2019, 19:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best hoverboard and scooter deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant Black Friday savings on best-selling Razor, GOTRAX and Segway hoverboards by clicking the links below.
Best Hoverboard deals:
- Get the top-rated Hoverfly Eco Hoverboard for $99 - this best-selling GOTRAX hoverboard reaches top speeds of 7.4 mph and is on sale now at GOTRAX.com
- Save up to 50% on top-rated hoverboards and electric scooters - including best-selling hoverboards on sale from as little as $99 at the GOTRAX online store
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of hoverboards at Walmart - including deals on best-selling self-balancing scooters starting at as little as $89
- Top-rated hoverboards on sale for $89 - shop the latest hoverboard deals at Walmart and save now
- Save up to 78% on a wide range of hoverboards at Amazon - check live prices available from top-rated hoverboard brands such as Segway, Razor and Gotrax
- Save up to $161 on Segway Ninebot & miniPRO transporters and electric scooters at Amazon
- Save up to 64% on Razor hoverboards at Amazon - deals available now on a range of Razor self-balancing scooters
- Save up to 25% on hoverboard go-kart conversion kits - at Amazons
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of electric scooters at Walmart - including deals on Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Scooters and Pulse Revster 12V Electric Scooters
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Hoverboards are self-balancing scooters that can be used by all ages for entertainment or transportation purposes. These transporters can be converted to a hoverboard go-kart for a safer and more enjoyable ride. Pioneers in hoverboard manufacturing are Segway with its aircraft-grade frame, Razor with its gyro sensors, and Go Trax with its precision handling capabilities. All these brands are sold in Walmart and Amazon at a consumer-friendly price.
What is the history behind Black Friday? Black Friday's informal name is rooted in the large increase in revenue from highly discounted sales that begin on the day after Thanksgiving, a significant factor in keeping many retail stores profitable or 'in the black'.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE The Consumer Post
Share this article