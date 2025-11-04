Walmart Mexico and Aplazo.mx have joined forces in strategic partnership to offer BNPL services and promote financial inclusion.

Walmart de México, through its Cashi app, has integrated APLAZO as a new payment method, enabling accessible, card-free installment payments.

APLAZO drives credit inclusion in Mexico: 70% of its users do not have any other financial product, and 40% have no credit history.

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart de México and APLAZO, a leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) company, announced a strategic alliance to offer a flexible shopping experience through Cashi, Walmart de México's digital payments app. With this integration, users can purchase products online and pay in convenient installments without the need for a credit card. As part of this launch, APLAZO has pre-approved a 1.5 million credit lines, marking the first step in a collaboration with the potential to transform credit access across the country.

According to the 2024 National Financial Inclusion Survey, only 11% of Mexicans have a credit card, reinforcing both companies' commitment to expanding financial solutions to populations still lacking credit options. Through this partnership, Walmart de México and APLAZO provide accessible financing alternatives primarily for online purchases, helping customers manage their budgets without depleting their resources.

"We are very proud of our partnership with Walmart, which strengthens our commitment to making credit accessible, transparent, and responsible. In Mexico, over 60 million adults need flexible financial options, and with this integration, we're taking a firm step toward true inclusion and becoming the preferred payment method in Mexico ," said Ángel Peña, CEO and co-founder of APLAZO.

Walmart customers will gradually gain access to APLAZO credit through Cashi, where they can register and get approval in under five minutes, choose the number of biweekly payments, and instantly view the payment amounts and total cost of their purchase. The process is 100% digital and free of hidden fees, providing Mexican families with a fast and secure way to buy thousands of products on walmart.com.mx, bodegaaurrera.com.mx, and sams.com.mx.

"By integrating more financial solutions, we have the opportunity to accelerate eCommerce, offering the convenience, assortment, and experience that our customers and members expect from us. Together with APLAZO, we are driving new purchasing options and helping families save money and live better," said Santiago Benvenuto, Head of Financial Solutions for Walmart de México and Central America.

According to Research and Markets (2025), the BNPL market in Mexico is expected to grow at an annual rate of 40% through 2032, reaching a value of over USD $18.5 billion, reflecting the rising demand for digital and flexible financial solutions.

To date, APLAZO has secured more than US$100 million in equity and US$100 million in debt, strengthening its technological infrastructure and expanding its network of partnerships with major retailers. Its model combining artificial intelligence, data analytics, and human judgment has earned it top ratings on Google Play and the App Store, with a 4.9 score, positioning APLAZO as the highest-rated BNPL platform in Mexico.

Through this alliance, Walmart and APLAZO expand financial inclusion opportunities across the country, offering a fast, transparent, and flexible alternative that empowers Mexican families to purchase the products they need, manage their money better, and live better.

About APLAZO

APLAZO is Mexico's leading "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) platform. Founded with the mission of empowering consumers through responsible, easy, and transparent access to financing in just five minutes, APLAZO enables users to shop online or in-store and pay through flexible biweekly installments without a credit card. Through advanced technology and strategic partnerships with merchants of all sizes, APLAZO drives credit inclusion in Mexico.

About Walmart Mexico & Centroamérica

Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica (MBV/BIVA: Walmex) is a people-led, technology-powered, omnichannel company dedicated to helping people save money and live better. It operates in six countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua.

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, the company reported 4.9% consolidated revenue growth, with sales totaling 239.8 billion pesos. It has a team of over 237,000 associates operating 4,150 stores and clubs, as well as 32 distribution centers across the region. In Mexico, more than five million customers shop daily at Bodega Aurrera, Sam's Club, Walmart Express, and Walmart Supercenter, as well as through its online and mobile platforms.

