Walmart, Segway & Razor Hoverboard Black Friday Deals 2019: All The Best Early Self Balancing Scooter Deals Rounded Up by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday hoverboard deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Saver Trends have reviewed the top early Walmart, Segway, GOTRAX and Amazon Black Friday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Hoverboard deals:

● Get the top-rated Hoverfly Eco Hoverboard for $99 - this best-selling GOTRAX hoverboard reaches top speeds of 7.4 mph and is on sale now at GOTRAX.com

● Save up to 50% on top-rated hoverboards and electric scooters - including best-selling hoverboards on sale from as little as $99 at the GOTRAX online store

● Save up to 78% on a wide range of hoverboards at Amazon - check live prices available from top-rated hoverboard brands such as Segway, Razor and Gotrax

● Save up to 25% on hoverboard go-kart conversion kits - at Amazons

● Save on select hoverboards at Walmart

● Save up to $161 on Segway Ninebot & miniPRO transporters and electric scooters at Amazon

● Save up to 64% on Razor hoverboards at Amazon - deals available now on a range of Razor self-balancing scooters

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page . Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Hoverboards are suitable for both kids and adults. These self balancing scooters are very popular especially among avid fans of the movie Back to the Future. There are many popular and reliable brands available today, such as Razor, Segway, Go Kart and GOTRAX, and they are often found on Amazon and Walmart. Some models can go all the way up to 12 miles per hour. It comes in different colors, designs and builds.

What are the start and end times for Black Friday at Amazon and Walmart? Black Friday and Cyber Monday always happen right after Thanksgiving. With this year's Thanksgiving falling on November 28th, holiday shoppers should mark November 29th and December 2nd as the dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday respectively.

The Black Friday deals season begins in earnest in early November and continues through to December. During the Black Friday sales week, Amazon releases new deals every hour. Walmart is also offering holiday sales deals early this year with its 'Early Deals Drop' event starting on October 25. Shoppers can find deals in a range of products from home goods through to electronics. The evening before Thanksgiving typically marks the start of Walmart's Black Friday sales at its online store. The following evening, Thanksgiving, is normally the beginning of Walmart's in-store Black Friday deals.

The majority of online retailers typically run deals until Cyber Monday, but shoppers should be on the lookout for more discounts this year lasting for the entire week. Amazon is particularly known for offering discounts on electronics, gifts, and top holiday products during its Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends