Walmart Selects Emerging Technology Company RichContext As Connected Content Partner

ROGERS, Ark., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkansas-based RichContext has recently been named by Walmart as a Connected Content Partner in their newly minted program. In its expanded partnership role with Walmart, RichContext will continue its work of being the catalyst for brands to fully activate their digital shelf.

The company will continue to revolutionize the rich media space on Walmart.com item pages and drive user engagement and sales. Using breakthrough, proprietary technology, RichContext will incorporate user generated content, interactive and shoppable content, and more on Walmart.com, all done with the customer experience in mind.

Walmart designed the Connected Content Program to streamline and simplify the way suppliers find a successful content partner. "The Connected Content Partner program is the perfect ecommerce merger of retailer, suppliers and content," said Frank Ogura, staff product manager at Walmart Labs.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Walmart in the new Connected Content Partner program. RichContext aims to provide Walmart suppliers with the largest array of innovative options relating to rich media, user generated content, and other custom digital solutions," explains Billy Courtney, co-founder and head of partnerships for RichContext. "Walmart has surpassed all other retailers when it comes to content, specifically the work being done in the rich media space. We are proud to be driving new content experiences that meet brand requirements and category nuances."

RichContext has been focused on developing digital destinations that align to brick and mortar marketing activity as well as every day, premium content experiences. "The team at RichContext has been redefining rich media for brands at Walmart over the last two years. Rich media is a critical component to the shopper journey and we look forward to future innovation in this space," said Ogura.

RichContext, based in Northwest Arkansas, is a retail technology company focusing on digital commerce. Founded in 2016, the company works with some of the world's most recognized brands and retailers, delivering end-to-end digital solutions, including such patent-pending technologies as PathLink, Geospatial image serving, and more. RichContext is comprised of a proprietary blend of engineering, UI/UX, data science, and performance marketing built to shape the future of digital commerce. Additional information about RichContext can be found at www.richcontext.com .

SOURCE RichContext

Related Links

http://www.richcontext.com

