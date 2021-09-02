Walmart Seller Training Platform Recommends Walmart as the Next Big Thing in E-commerce

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the popular Walmart marketplace training platform, Private Label Legion, the e-commerce market is diversifying, allowing other online platforms to compete with Amazon, which has long dominated the field. The Walmart marketplace is among the online platforms seeking to displace Amazon at the top of the heap.

Over the last decade or so, Amazon has been hogging the limelight in the e-commerce sector. Recently, however, Walmart.com has slowly and steadily upstaged eBay as North America's second largest e-commerce marketplace, registering 5.8% of e-commerce sales in the U.S. Moreover, Walmart.com's e-commerce marketplace sales recorded an increase of approximately 40% in 2019 and 70% in 2020.

Private Label Legion CEO and co-founder Tim Jordan was one of the speakers at the recently held Prosper Show in Las Vegas. Although the show focuses traditionally on selling on Amazon, a session on Walmart was also included this year.

"When I was asked to speak about Walmart.com on the main stage at Prosper, I was somewhat surprised," says Jordan. "The session ended up being one of the most attended, and when I came off of the stage, I was surrounded by 40 or more people that all had questions, experience, or comments about Walmart. I had no idea that so many people were looking for this type of information."

Since Prosper, Tim and his co-founder, e-com expert Norm Farrar have released a series of videos to answer the most common questions about how to sell on Walmart. These videos are currently available at https://privatelabellegion.com/selling-on-walmart/ .

"With the increased demand for sales channels for e-commerce sellers, we believe that there is a void in knowledge regarding selling on Walmart.com. As we survey the e-com landscape," says Farrar, "we feel strongly that Walmart.com is the future hero in the space."

About Private Label Legion

Private Label Legion is the community that brings like-minded entrepreneurs together to share ideas, knowledge and to create a solid network.

