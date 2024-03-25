INDIANAPOLIS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart.com, the second largest eCommerce provider in the U.S., will begin directing HVAC inquiries to Bryant Heating & Cooling dealers as it expands its available offering to its 120 million weekly online customers in the United States. Customers who purchase through the new platform will receive an instant 5% off at the point of sale, convenient financing options with monthly payments and flexible terms, and a 10-year warranty.

Walmart.com shoppers now have direct access to Bryant’s award-winning HVAC solutions and highly trained technicians.

Bryant, listed among U.S. News and World Report's Best HVAC Companies, will offer Walmart shoppers access to a wide range of energy-efficient ducted and ductless HVAC systems, as well as the latest in digitally enabled lifecycle solutions through participating Bryant dealers. Bryant is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

"At Walmart, we are committed to helping our customers save money and live better. Offering quality HVAC services to our online customers is one more way we are working to bring the goods and services people need to them in a convenient and affordable way," said Darryl Spinks, Group Director of Walmart Everyday Services. "Offering Bryant's high-quality line of residential HVAC products through participating dealers will add incredible value to our online shopping experience for homeowners."

Starting today, customers searching for HVAC on Walmart.com in select markets will be immediately directed to a dedicated Bryant landing page to enable participating local Bryant dealers to connect with Walmart customers looking for HVAC solutions and services. Additional markets will be added as the program expands with a national rollout planned for 2025.

"We're pleased Walmart has chosen Bryant as the preferred provider of HVAC solutions for their customers," said David Meyers, Vice President Distribution and National Accounts of NA Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Carrier, of which Bryant is a part. "Our highly trained Bryant dealers and technicians are known for their passion for excellence and will proudly serve Walmart customers across the nation."

Learn more about Bryant and Walmart at https://www.bryant.com/en/us/ and https://www.walmart.com/ respectively.

About Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems

Bryant has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality in customer comfort and satisfaction since 1904. In addition to its best-in-class network of distributors and dealers, Bryant offers exceptional reliability and energy efficiency through an extensive line of durable heating and cooling products. Bryant is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit www.bryant.com or follow Bryant Home Comfort on Facebook.

SOURCE Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems