Walmart's Ben Hasan Named Most Influential Diversity Star of 2019

Ben joined Walmart in 2008, and previously served as senior vice president Strategic Services in Walmart Technology. In this role, he and his team were responsible for ISD (Information Systems Division) Strategy, Communication, Innovation, ISD Vendor Management, Project Management Office, Business Analysis, GTS – India & Mexico and Quality Assurance.

Prior to Walmart, Ben worked 11 years at Dell Inc. He progressed through several leadership positions before serving as vice president of Corporate and Product Group I/T. In this position, he directed teams in Texas, Shanghai, Taipei, and Singapore. He also served as general manager of Dell's I/T development centers in Brazil and India. Before joining Dell, he gained broad experience in I/T, Human Resources, Rates and Regulatory Affairs, and Customer Service during his 14-year career with ENSERCH Corporation, an oil and gas company based in Dallas, Texas.

In 2006, Ben received the Temple University Fox School I/T Award for Distinguished Alumni. Ben holds an M.B.A. from Amber University in Dallas, Texas, a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in computer science from Temple University in Philadelphia and completed Harvard's Advanced Management Program.

Ben serves on the boards of several national and local organizations, including the Walmart Foundation; Catalyst Board of Advisors; Ron Clark Academy (Atlanta); United Negro College Fund; and Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ben was selected for this honor by the editorial team at D&I Mavens from Diversitystars.com's TOP50 Most Influential Diversity Stars of 2019 and will receive an RFD Award at the upcoming Retreat for Diversity on March 10-12 in Beverly Hills. Ben will also share his thought leadership and participate at the Retreat for Diversity as an expert on a panel focused on Diversity and Inclusion in the Retail and Fashion industries. When D&I Mavens notified Ben that he was named the Most Influential Diversity Star of 2019, he humbly replied,

"Thank you to the team at Diversitystars.com for this wonderful recognition of the work we are doing at Walmart to foster a culture of inclusion. I'm honored to accept this award on behalf of my entire Culture, Diversity & Inclusion team as well as our many partners throughout the Walmart enterprise who help move us forward on our road to inclusion. I'm looking forward to joining some of my D&I peers from across the retail industry for what I know will be a thought-provoking conversation as part of the Retreat for Diversity."

If you are interested to see Ben speak, you can see the agenda and register for the Retreat for Diversity here. Ben will be joining 50+ other expert speakers sharing their expertise with 400 leaders of Diversity and Inclusion from Fortune 500 and fast-growing SME organizations from many different industries. Other important speakers include, Magic Johnson, President at Magic Johnson Enterprises; Gerri Mason Hall, Chief Diversity & Social Responsibility Officer at Sodexo Americas; Annie Wu, Chief Diversity Officer - Global Head of Inclusion & Diversity at H&M Group; Oris Stuart, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at National Basketball Association (NBA), Audra Jenkins, SPHR, SHRM, SCP, CDP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Randstad, NA and many more.

Retreat organizers, D&I Mavens, organize this annual retreat in the USA and Europe in order to create unique and out-of-the-box content that will help enterprise tier organizations do a better job at creating opportunities and supporting those in their workforce with diverse backgrounds and abilities.

To learn more about Walmart's journey, check out their 2018 Culture, Diversity & Inclusion report. Follow Ben on LinkedIn and Twitter @BenSabaHasan.

