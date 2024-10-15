Walnut Coding Donates Over $28,000 to Support Science Education for Rural Children

SHANGQIU, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walnut Coding, a leading online coding learning platform for young learners, in partnership with Global People magazine, recently donated 200,000 yuan (approximately US$28,000) equivalent of educational materials to Guwangji Primary School in Henan Province, China. The charitable tour aims at enhancing the educational resources in underdeveloped areas, which included school supplies, books, and digital learning tools. As part of the public welfare efforts, Walnut Coding organized public welfare activities, which included introducing coding education to local students, igniting their interest in technology and laying a solid foundation for their future learning.

The tour is part of Walnut Coding's broader initiative to promote education equality by delivering science and technology education to underdeveloped regions. Through coding workshops and seminars tailored for the school, Walnut Coding taught rural children essential coding skills for the digital age. During the event, Walnut Coding's senior instructors guided local students through practical experience sessions, focusing on developing their logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. These efforts were aimed at fostering creativity and enthusiasm among students in these regions.

Walnut Coding kicked off the Walnut Dream Project—7 Million Young Coders Hand in Hand campaign. Children showcased their innovative coding projects through a series of videos, providing inspiration to local students.

Pengxuan Zeng, founder and CEO of Walnut Coding, emphasized the importance of supporting education in underdeveloped communities. "We believe that science and technology education is fundamental to building a brighter future for children. Walnut Coding is committed to bridging the educational divide, making premium coding education accessible to more students, especially those in areas where educational resources are scarce. Through our ongoing charitable efforts, we aim to inspire students to pursue science and technology, empowering them to shape their own futures."

This donation marks a new milestone of the ongoing dedication of Walnut Coding to practice its corporate social responsibility. In the past, Walnut Coding has partnered with Teach for China to bring advanced coding education to schools in rural areas, benefiting tens of thousands of students. The company's fun, immersive and innovative teaching approach has successfully stimulated many children's passion for coding education, helping them develop their potential in the increasingly digitalized world that we live in.

Looking ahead, Walnut Coding plans to continue its efforts to improve educational opportunities in underserved areas by providing additional resources such as teacher training, online learning platforms, and further donations. The company remains committed to its mission of fostering education equity and empowering the next generation with the skills they need to succeed.

About Walnut Coding

Walnut Coding is a leader in coding education in China. Founded in 2017, the Company offers differentiated, fun, and engaging coding learning courses for young learners, covering various subjects including Scratch, Python, and C++. Its courses feature adaptive software products with definitive learning objectives and interactive content for learners, as well as individualized guidance from full-time learning assistants throughout the learning process. As of February 2024, Walnut Coding had 7.2 million cumulative paying users.

