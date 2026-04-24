Walnut Coding Named UNICEF Case Study for Child Safety by Design

BEIJING, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walnut Coding (the "Company"), a leading online coding education platform for young learners in China, has been selected by UNICEF as a featured case study under the framework How Chinese Technology Companies Apply Principles of Responsible Innovation for Children and Child Safety by Design. The case study was jointly developed by the China Federation of Internet Societies (CFIS) and China University of Communication (CUC), with the support of UNICEF China.

Walnut Coding's Walnut Programming 3D Graphical Editing Platform was cited in the case as demonstrating child safety by design in action. According to the case, Walnut Coding's approach reflects the principles of designing for child safety in practice.

The platform includes public forums, direct messaging, leaderboards, competitions, and a space for sharing coding projects. The study examines these features across three dimensions of child wellbeing: Safety and Security, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Competence.

Safety and Security: Walnut Coding conducts child rights risk assessments at every stage of the product lifecycle. During development, it integrates automated content moderation and privacy-by-design principles, with ongoing monitoring after launch.

The company also requires parental consent for child accounts, provides child-friendly information on privacy and safety, and offers a complaints mechanism within the user interface. A child advisory board gives young users a direct voice in product decisions.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: It has partnered to donate programming products and support to schools in remote mountainous areas in Guangdong, Fujian, and Yunnan provinces.

Competence: The platform uses a drag-and-drop interface with guided tutorials and collaborative features. Together, these features are designed to build foundational coding skills in children progressively.

Going ahead, Walnut Coding will continue to refine its platform's safety design and educational capabilities, keeping children safe online while delivering better, more affordable coding education, and enhancing the digital learning experience for children.

About Walnut Coding

Walnut Coding is a leader in coding education in China. Founded in 2017, the company offers fun, engaging, and well-structured coding courses for young learners, covering various subjects including Scratch, Python, and C++. Its courses feature adaptive software products with definitive learning objectives and interactive content for learners, as well as individualized guidance from full-time learning assistants throughout the learning process.

SOURCE Walnut Coding