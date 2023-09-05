Walnut Market size to increase by USD 2.144 billion between 2022 to 2027 | The rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The walnut market size is expected to grow by USD 2.144 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period. The rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials is notably driving the walnut market. However, factors such as high production costs associated with walnuts may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Organic and Conventional), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Walnut Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This channel involves convenience and grocery stores. Furthermore, the number of convenience stores across major countries such as the UK, China, India, and Japan is also growing. Furthermore, the prevalence of convenience and grocery stores across the globe is driven by rising urbanization and changing lifestyles. Also, factors such as discounts and attractive shelf displays contribute to unique shopping experiences for consumers and encourage them to purchase walnuts from supermarkets and hypermarkets. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising health awareness, changing dietary preferences, and increasing consumer base in natural and high-nutritional value foods. Also, walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which help improve brain health, support heart health, reduce infection, and fuel overall well-being. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The walnut market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AGROMILLORA CATALANA SAU, Alpine Pacific Nut Co., Andersen and Sons Shelling Inc., Borges International Group SLU, California Walnuts, Campbell Soup Co., Crain Walnut Shelling LP, Empire Nut Co. LLC, GoldRiver Orchards Inc., Grower Direct Nut Co., Guerra Nut Shelling Co., Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc., KASHMIR WALNUT GROUP, Mariani Nut Co., Mid Valley Nut Co., Morada Produce Co., Plantabul Ltd., Poindexter Nut Co., Royal Saffron Co., and Stahmann webster

View PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Walnut Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.144 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGROMILLORA CATALANA SAU, Alpine Pacific Nut Co., Andersen and Sons Shelling Inc., Borges International Group SLU, California Walnuts, Campbell Soup Co., Crain Walnut Shelling LP, Empire Nut Co. LLC, GoldRiver Orchards Inc., Grower Direct Nut Co., Guerra Nut Shelling Co., Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc., KASHMIR WALNUT GROUP, Mariani Nut Co., Mid Valley Nut Co., Morada Produce Co., Plantabul Ltd., Poindexter Nut Co., Royal Saffron Co., and Stahmann webster Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

