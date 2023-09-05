Walnut Market size to increase by USD 2.144 billion between 2022 to 2027 | The rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials drives market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Sep, 2023, 12:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The walnut market size is expected to grow by USD 2.144 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period. The rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials is notably driving the walnut market. However, factors such as high production costs associated with walnuts may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Organic and Conventional), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Walnut Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Walnut Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis
The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This channel involves convenience and grocery stores. Furthermore, the number of convenience stores across major countries such as the UK, China, India, and Japan is also growing. Furthermore, the prevalence of convenience and grocery stores across the globe is driven by rising urbanization and changing lifestyles. Also, factors such as discounts and attractive shelf displays contribute to unique shopping experiences for consumers and encourage them to purchase walnuts from supermarkets and hypermarkets. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising health awareness, changing dietary preferences, and increasing consumer base in natural and high-nutritional value foods. Also, walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which help improve brain health, support heart health, reduce infection, and fuel overall well-being. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The walnut market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AGROMILLORA CATALANA SAU, Alpine Pacific Nut Co., Andersen and Sons Shelling Inc., Borges International Group SLU, California Walnuts, Campbell Soup Co., Crain Walnut Shelling LP, Empire Nut Co. LLC, GoldRiver Orchards Inc., Grower Direct Nut Co., Guerra Nut Shelling Co., Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc., KASHMIR WALNUT GROUP, Mariani Nut Co., Mid Valley Nut Co., Morada Produce Co., Plantabul Ltd., Poindexter Nut Co., Royal Saffron Co., and Stahmann webster

  • View PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The Global Cashew Market size is projected to increase by 1,123.96 thousand t and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027.

The air-dried food market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 47.25 billion.

Walnut Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.144 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.81

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AGROMILLORA CATALANA SAU, Alpine Pacific Nut Co., Andersen and Sons Shelling Inc., Borges International Group SLU, California Walnuts, Campbell Soup Co., Crain Walnut Shelling LP, Empire Nut Co. LLC, GoldRiver Orchards Inc., Grower Direct Nut Co., Guerra Nut Shelling Co., Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc., KASHMIR WALNUT GROUP, Mariani Nut Co., Mid Valley Nut Co., Morada Produce Co., Plantabul Ltd., Poindexter Nut Co., Royal Saffron Co., and Stahmann webster

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Enterprise Performance Management Market to grow by USD 2.21 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Compliance regulations - Technavio

E-invoicing Market to grow by USD 15.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, The convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems drive the market - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.