Walsh/Consigli completes $545 million patient pavilion at Vassar Brothers Medical Center

The new pavilion has 264 private patient rooms, 30 critical care rooms, a 66-room emergency department, 12 surgical suites and a 300-seat conference center. The private patient rooms offer more than twice the space per patient than current semi-private patient rooms. The eight-story building was originally slated to rise only seven stories, but with space in mind, and after further evaluation of community needs, another floor was added.

Designed by CallisonRTKL, the pavilion's distinctive curved shape follows the aesthetic of the adjacent Hudson River. The building was designed and constructed to not only maximize patient care and comfort, but to deliver environmental benefits as well. A myriad of sustainable design elements are featured throughout, and the pavilion anticipates to achieve LEED certification. Sustainable features include:

Lower level roofs are lined with varied flora to better assimilate the structure with the environment, while retaining rainwater runoff.

High performance, dual-paneled glazing to lessen solar gain and low-reflectivity glass that will protect birds from collisions.

Low-flow faucets and fixtures with auto-off controls save an estimated 20,000 gallons of water per day.

LED lights, energy recovery and efficient insulation that will result in an estimated 20 percent reduction in energy demand.

Underground garage with preferred parking spaces and charging station for hybrid and electric vehicles.

"At a time when healthcare is of the most critical importance, the new patient pavilion will further establish Vassar Brothers Medical Center as a leader in patient treatments and comfort, while fully reshaping the healthcare experience in the Hudson Valley," said Tom Caplis, vice president of healthcare at Walsh Construction. "Walsh was honored to join our talented design, construction and local subcontractor partners to deliver this monumental, best-in-class patient pavilion to Nuvance Health and the citizens of Poughkeepsie."

The Walsh/Consigli Joint Venture experienced impressive quantities throughout construction, beginning with the removal of 100,000 cubic feet of rock along with approximately 100 carefully choreographed blasts to prepare the pavilion's foundation and reroute utilities. Blasting through the rocky banks of the Hudson was achieved with vigilant planning, communication and evaluation. The project team worked closely with hospital staff to schedule the blasts without disrupting care for patients.

Throughout the four-year construction project, the Walsh/Consigli team managed the installation of approximately 3.45-million-linear-feet of cabling, 1.4-million pounds of ductwork, 200,000 square feet of metal panel facade, 775,500 linear feet of conduit, 13,000 light fixtures, 4,400 tons of steel, 30,000 cubic yards of concrete, and 103,000-square-feet of glass.

"The VBMC Patient Pavilion has been a career highlight for our employees and many others in the local workforce. We all feel a tremendous sense of pride in turning over such a remarkable project so our essential workers can continue the amazing care they provide to our friends and families. The positive impact this medical facility will have on the Hudson Valley region will be a legacy for years to come," said Tim Barry, director of operations at Consigli Construction.

Vassar Brothers Medical Center opened the new emergency department and trauma center on January 9, 2021, followed by the opening of the remainder of the patient pavilion on January 11.

About Walsh Construction

Walsh Construction is a part of The Walsh Group, a 123-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services throughout the building, transportation and water markets. Headquartered in Chicago, The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 21 regional offices and is consistently listed among the top U.S. contractors per Engineering News-Record (ENR). The company is also ranked as the sixth largest healthcare builder according to Modern Healthcare magazine. For more information on The Walsh Group, visit www.walshgroup.com and connect via LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram.

About Consigli Construction

Consigli Construction is a leading construction manager with offices in Pleasant Valley and Albany, New York, Boston and Milford, Massachusetts, Portland, Maine, Hartford, Connecticut and Washington, D.C., serving clients throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. A fourth-generation family-led business, Consigli provides construction management services for corporate, academic, health care, institutional, life sciences, and government clients. Consigli is recognized by Engineering News-Record as one of the 100-largest in the country and has received numerous awards and recognition for its craftsmanship and employment practices. For more information, visit www.consigli.com, and follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

Contact:

Walsh Construction Consigli Construction Pete Doherty Kathryn Kucharski 312.492.1533 347.349.0932 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Walsh/Consigli Joint Venture