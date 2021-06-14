Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate Ranked as the Top-Producing Luxury Team in Arizona

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate, Arizona's leading luxury residential real estate firm, ranked as the number one luxury team by sales volume in Arizona, and number 22 in the nation, by industry authority RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand in the category of Top Large Teams by Sales Volume.

Walt Danley, President and Founder of Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate

Walt Danley and his team sold over $263.7 million in residential real estate in 2020. "Given the unprecedented time the world experienced in 2020, I'm humbled to know that our team of top real estate professionals effectively navigated that period successfully on behalf of our home sellers - and buyers - which is reflected in this prestigious The Thousand List ranking," said Walt Danley, President and Founder of Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate.

According to the report, from a global pandemic and lockdowns to the overwhelming realization of the importance of home for work, play and comfort, 2020 can best be known as the year of resiliency. The pandemic heightened the importance of home as a sanctuary.

Only .07% of the 1.4 million Realtors® in the U.S. make up The Thousand — the very best in the country. In its 16th year, the list is comprised of third-party data and honors the top one thousand real estate professionals and teams in the nation. Notably, the firm has been amongst the top-ranked Arizona luxury real estate brokerages every year since the list's inception.

Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate represents luxury homebuyers and sellers in the Northeast Valley of Phoenix including Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Arcadia, Biltmore, Cave Creek, Carefree, Fountain Hills, and Rio Verde. The firm has offices in Paradise (6720 N. Scottsdale Rd., #140, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253) and North Scottsdale (8955 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Suite 104, Scottsdale, AZ 85255). For more information, visit www.waltdanley.com.

About Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate

Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate is one of the nation's most prestigious and successful luxury real estate firms, specializing in Arizona's most affluent neighborhoods. Named one of the "35 Most Influential People in Luxury Real Estate," Founder and President Walt Danley started his real estate career in Paradise Valley over 40 years ago and has consistently placed among the top one percent of real estate agents in the U.S. He has assembled a growing team of top luxury real estate specialists and opened his namesake brokerage in 2011. The firm has earned a reputation as the premier luxury residential real estate brokerage in Arizona by combining profound market knowledge, expertise, and the largest inventory of million-dollar estates within Arizona. For more information, call 480.991.2050 or visit waltdanley.com.

