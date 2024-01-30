Walt Disney Studios and Pixelworks Enter into a First of its Kind Multi-Year Agreement to Expand Reach of TrueCut Motion Technology

Disney will pioneer motion grading on select titles ensuring playback matches filmmaker creative intent

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new agreement, Walt Disney Studios and Pixelworks will bring a collection of TrueCut MotionTM graded titles to select home entertainment devices. These titles maintain a new level of true filmmaker creative intent by eliminating motion playback anomalies, while maintaining the desired brightness levels; all while preserving the authentic cinematic motion look and feel of the source.

"At Disney, we are always looking for ways to elevate the viewer experience," said Rachel Hutter, Head of Operations, Disney Studios. "TrueCut Motion technology brings a new level of creative reach to our filmmakers like never before."

The revolutionary and award winning TrueCut Motion technology provides filmmakers with shot-by-shot motion grading tools, enabling new looks for storytelling, as well as correcting various motion anomalies that have plagued the latest high contrast, very bright consumer device displays. TrueCut Motion technology then ensures that these creative choices are precisely mastered into the source material, delivering content with unparalleled quality to device displays.

"Disney once again is extending the boundaries of the home cinematic experience, empowering its filmmakers to delight their audiences, and we are proud to be a part of it," said Richard Miller, GM of TrueCut Motion at Pixelworks.

Pixelworks and TrueCut Motion are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

About Walt Disney Studios
For 100 years, The Walt Disney Studios has been the foundation on which The Walt Disney Company was built. Today it brings quality movies, episodic storytelling, and stage plays to consumers throughout the world. The Walt Disney Studios encompasses a collection of respected film studios, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and 20th Century Studios. It is also home to Disney Theatrical Group, producer of world-class stage shows, as well as Disney Music Group.

About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion ecosystem allows filmmakers to create visually stunning motion, scene by scene while ensuring the director's intent is precisely delivered in cinemas or home theaters.
For more information on Pixelworks, visit: www.pixelworks.com

For more information on TrueCut Motion, visit: www.pixelworks.com/truecut

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

