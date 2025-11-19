Walter Benenati Honored with the Russell Troutman Pro Bono Champion Award for His Longstanding Commitment to Access to Justice

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter Benenati, founder of The Benenati Law Firm, www.407Bankrupt.com has been awarded the Russell Troutman Pro Bono Champion Award by the Orange County Bar Association and the Legal Aid Society, recognizing more than fifteen years of volunteer work assisting low-income Central Florida families.

Attorney Walter Benenati speaking at Breakfast of Champions Attorney Walter Benenati

Benenati has partnered with the Legal Aid Society since 2009, accepting dozens of bankruptcy cases and contributing nearly 200 hours of service. He is known for his work with Spanish-speaking clients and for treating pro bono as "one of the most meaningful parts of my practice."

He received the award at the Breakfast of Champions, where he addressed a room filled with judges, elected officials, and community leaders. His remarks focused on the road that brought him to this moment: growing up as the first in his family to attend college, losing both parents while in law school, and filing for bankruptcy himself in 2008 during the financial crisis.

"I've lived what many of my clients are going through," Benenati said. "Bankruptcy gave me a second chance. Now I get to help other families find theirs."

After building one of the largest consumer bankruptcy firms in the nation and becoming a trusted resource in the Hispanic community, Benenati continues to emphasize service as a responsibility, not a marketing line.

"Pro bono isn't charity," he said at the event. "It's the backbone of a profession that's supposed to stand between people and the worst moments of their lives."

The Legal Aid Society noted that this year's honorees demonstrate how lawyers can transform communities by giving their time and skill to those who have nowhere else to turn.

