ASTORIA, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter Besser-Avila, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon in the field of Medicine in acknowledgement of his role at his private practice, Walter A. Besser Avila - Private Practice.

With over fifty years of orthopedic experience, Dr. Besser-Avila specializes in bone fractures and joint replacements of the hip, knees, shoulders, and hands. His patients have applauded the team at his office for providing excellent care, accurate diagnoses, and exceptional bedside manner.

Born in Panama City in the Republic of Panama, Dr. Besser-Avila speaks English, Spanish, French, Italian, and Tagalog. He served as a Capitan in the U.S. Army Reserve, 307th, General Hospital, NY. From 1975 to 1977, he worked as an Instructor of Orthopedic Surgery at Cornell University. In addition to having his own practice, he has taught at Mount Minsai Medical Center since 1984, serving as the Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery since 2001.

In recognition of academic achievements, Dr. Besser-Avila graduated from the Central University of Madrid in 1969, earning a Doctorate of Medicine. He interned at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in 1970. His surgical residency was completed at the same center, concluding his orthopedic residency at Brooklyn Jewish Medical Center in 1974. He went on to complete a fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Maintaining professional memberships, Dr. Besser-Avila maintains affiliations with the American College of Surgeons, American Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Society, S.I.C.O.T. International Society of Orthopedic Surgery & Traumatology, New York Medical Society, Southern Medical Association, International Knee Society & Sports Medicine Membership (2001-Present), NY Orthopedic Society (1997-Present), Honorary Member of Ecuadorian Orthopedic Society (1999-Present), and Spanish Medical Society.

Dr. Walter Besser-Avila has had a lifetime of accomplishments. In addition to having several publications, he was nominated as one of the Best Doctors in New York Castles Connolly's America's Top Surgeons in the New York Metro Area from 2016 to 2019.

Dr. Besser-Avila dedicates this recognition to Dr. C.S. Ranawat and Dr. John Insaal.

