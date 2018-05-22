Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner

Through this partnership, TD will provide Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design clients with financing options through the retailer's SmitheCard®. Clients are able to apply for the SmitheCard at the retailer's eleven showrooms across Illinois and Indiana, and on the retailer's website, www.smithe.com.

"Presenting clients with financing options is just as important as offering quality products, steadfast warranties, and an impressive inventory – it's something clients have simply come to expect and rely on," said Walter Smithe, III, President, Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design. "When we were reviewing our options for financing partners, we were impressed with TD's client-centric approach and their willingness to customize a program that works best for our clients while aligning with our business objectives. We prioritize the client experience, and so do they – so this was an ideal fit for us."

TD Partnerships recently conducted its inaugural Retail Experience Index survey and found that more than one quarter (27 percent) of consumers surveyed would be more likely to make a major purchase, defined as a single purchase of $500 or greater, if financing was offered. Recognizing just how important financing programs are to engaging today's customers, Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design has continued to provide clients with affordable options that enable them to furnish and enjoy their homes now, while paying over time.

"Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design is truly an iconic brand in the Chicago area, and we couldn't be more pleased to partner with them," said Mike Rittler, Head of Partnership Programs, TD Bank. "We're excited to align and customize our offerings to contribute to the continued success of their business, while leveraging our own financing and marketing expertise to incorporate tools and solutions that will deepen client engagement and drive sales."

TD Bank's U.S. Partnerships business (www.tdpartnershipprograms.com) launches and administers new credit card portfolios for merchants across all sales channels, and acquires retailers' existing credit card portfolios.

About Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design

Walter E. Smithe is dedicated to providing discerning clients with expert design guidance, quality furniture, and exceptional service. The company is unparalleled in its friendly and helpful client guidance. Clients may choose to be matched with a wide selection of designers who make shopping fun - assisting with the selection of furniture, accessories, fabrics, and finishes that precisely align with the client's unique aesthetic and budget.

A Chicago icon, the beloved, family owned retailer was founded in 1945 on the city's northwest side. Walter E. Smithe, Jr. pioneered the concept of custom order upholstery in the area, a specialty in which the company continues to spur innovation. The warmest Midwestern memories of home include furnishings by Walter E. Smithe. Eleven showrooms are conveniently located across Chicagoland.

About TD Partnerships

TD Bank Group's credit card business is a top 10 card issuer in North America with over $24B in card receivables. TD Bank's credit cards are distributed nationally, leveraging our retail distribution network, direct response channels and through hundreds of partnership programs with financial institutions, retailers and other third party organizations.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.tdbank.com. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walter-e-smithe-furniture--design-selects-td-bank-as-new-financing-partner-300652756.html

SOURCE TD Bank

Related Links

http://www.TDBank.com

