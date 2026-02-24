Walter Koroshetz Joins the Dana Foundation as Senior Advisor

Former director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke will help guide the Foundation's science funding partnerships and trainee programming

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dana Foundation today announced Walter Koroshetz, M.D., FAAN, will join the organization as a senior advisor, effective March 1, in support of its mission to advance neuroscience that benefits society and reflects the aspirations of all people. Koroshetz, who oversaw the federal government's largest neuroscience research portfolio as director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), will work with the Foundation's leadership to guide science funding collaborations and support for early-career scholars and practitioners.

Walter Koroshetz, M.D., FAAN

"Having previously worked alongside Walter on the US BRAIN Initiative, International Brain Initiative, and the Global Neuroethics Summit, I've seen firsthand his deep commitment to neuroscience that serves society," said Caroline Montojo, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Dana Foundation. "He champions ethical reflection and societal responsibility and works to actively cultivate those in the next generation. Walter's ability to galvanize early-career scientists to embrace their role in shaping how neuroscience is used for the public good makes him exceptionally suited for this role."

"I look forward to contributing to the Foundation's bold efforts to ensure neuroscience advances meaningfully benefit society," said Koroshetz. "During my time at NINDS, it was an honor to support scientists, engineers, university collaborators, and early career investigators making extraordinary progress in neuroscience discovery and neurotechnology development. The increasing pace of innovation is bringing new ethical and societal questions to the forefront, underscoring how essential Dana's mission is at this pivotal moment."

Koroshetz's relationship with the Dana Foundation spans many years. He contributed to its earlier work in neuroscience research and public outreach, and in 2020, as the organization refined its mission, he offered perspective on where its support could make the greatest impact—addressing real-world needs through an intersectional approach to neuroscience.

"Walter combines a deep knowledge of neuroscience with the perspective that the field does not operate in a vacuum," said Steven E. Hyman, M.D., chair of the Dana Foundation Board of Directors. "He shares our commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing neuroscience into dialogue with fields such as ethics and law to ensure it connects scientific discovery to public impact."

Koroshetz served as director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) from 2015-26. He joined NINDS in 2007 as deputy director and has held leadership roles in a number of cross-NIH and NINDS programs including co-leading the NIH's BRAIN Initiative; the NIH RECOVER Initiative on Post Acute Sequelae of COVID-19; the NIH Blueprint for Neuroscience; the TBI Center between the NIH and the Uniformed Health Services University; the Helping to End Addiction Long Term Initiative; and the Accelerated Medicine Partnerships in Parkinson's and ALS. He also co-led a number of NIH Common Fund's programs, including the Undiagnosed Disease Network, the Acute to Chronic Pain Transition programs, Somatic Gene Editing program, and Somatic Mosaicism in Human Tissue. Koroshetz founded the BRAIN Initiative Neuroethics Working Group in 2015 and participated as an active member. In 2020, he received the International Neuroethics Society's Steven E. Hyman Award for Distinguished Service.

Before joining NINDS, Koroshetz served as vice chair of the neurology service and director of stroke and neurointensive care services at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). He was a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and led neurology resident training at MGH between 1990 and 2007. His early research in the lab and clinic focused on Huntington's disease, and with the team at MGH performed the first study of pre-symptomatic testing.

The Dana Foundation is a private philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing neuroscience and society, a human-centered neuroscience paradigm that connects brain research to real-world needs, values, and experiences. It brings together students, scientists, practitioners, and communities to reflect on assumptions, share expertise, and ensure that neuroscience serves people in meaningful and socially responsible ways.

