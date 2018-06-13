Transformation, LLC is a new advisory and investment holding company for multiple investments in the areas of new energy, water, and waste to resource technologies. The advisory company began taking on projects in early 2017 and has been working on various projects including LNG facilities, waste to resource solutions, microgrid infrastructure, and organic materials production for waste clean up.

"I am honored to receive this international recognition for the second year in a row," comments Schindler.

Lawyers Worldwide magazine is a publication that analyzes lawyers and advisors globally to "celebrate the leading, most prolific firms that have continually displayed a high degree of quality, tenacity and ability to punch above their weight within their area of specialization" (Lawyers Worldwide).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walter-l-schindler-super-lawyer-2018-awarded-alternative-energy-private-equity-firm-of-the-year-2018---usa-300665388.html

SOURCE Transformation, LLC

Related Links

https://www.transformationholdings.com/

