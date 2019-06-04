Walter Massey Will Pen Memoir For Beckham Publications

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter E. Massey, former chairman of Bank of America, will publish his memoir, "In the Eye of the Storm: My Year as Chairman of Bank of America During the Country's Worst Financial Crisis," with Beckham Publications, the house announced. Release is set for spring, 2020.

"Massey's memoir will offer an insider's gaze at events and people that never before have been revealed publicly," says publisher Barry Beckham. "He starts with his shock and surprise after learning that the board had chosen him, and it's nonstop from there."

Rosalind McLymont by Peart Walter E. Massey

Assisting Massey is novelist Rosalind Kilkenny McLymont, executive editor of "The Network Journal" and CEO/Publisher of AfricaStrictlyBusiness.com. Her published work includes "Africa Strictly Business: The Steady March to Prosperity" and novels "The Guyana Contract" and "Middle Ground." DreamGalaxy has acquired the film rights for "Middle Ground."

Ruth J. Simmons, president of Texas-based Prairie View A&M University, will contribute the foreword.

Beckham says that although this memoir will focus on Massey's time with Bank of America, it will incorporate relevant details of his early life in Mississippi and other professional activities, adding, "Walter's breadth of accomplishments includes president of Morehouse College, director of the National Science Foundation, director of Argonne National Laboratory, and provost of the University of California state system. He retired just a few years ago as president of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and more than forty higher education institutions have awarded him honorary degrees."

Beckham promises that Massey has more than one memoir to write. "But we think that his years at Bank of America are more important now, before he fixes his view on the world of science and higher education." Massey, chairman of Giant Magellan Telescope Organization, was awarded the Vannevar Bush Award in April 2019 for his exceptional leadership in science and technology.

Beckham and Massey met in 1970 when both joined the faculty at Brown University, the nation's seventh oldest and Beckham's alma mater. Massey, born and raised in segregated Hattiesburg, Mississippi, became Brown's first black physics professor and later dean of the college. Beckham was director of the graduate writing program and head of Sankore Society, the organization of black faculty and administrators.

Beckham Publications has created a YouTube video channel https://youtu.be/xBzpgkAa8fE featuring excerpts of Massey's first chapter. Says Beckham, "Discussing the first stage gives readers a side-by-side view of how the book is progressing. They can subscribe to the channel and send comments and questions to the author."

The publisher plans a meet-and-greet with Massey at the Frankfurt Book Fair in October, 2019 and to begin a nationwide book tour in Chicago in April, 2020.

Media Contact:

Douglas Albany

(240) 643-9284

215837@email4pr.com

SOURCE Beckham Publications