Walter Surface Technologies acquires ArcOne and expands its presence in the safety and productivity industry

Strong complementarity of both companies' product offerings

Walter to continue seeking accretive acquisitions

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - In its quest to become a global leader in the safety and productivity industry, Walter Surface Technologies is pleased to announce the acquisition of ArcOne, a provider of industrial safety products based in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Through this acquisition, Walter adds a unique personal protective equipment product line to its offering, complementing both its high-end metalworking products and its workplace safety seminar program.

"We are very excited to welcome ArcOne to the Walter family. ArcOne brings a solid network and expertise that will allow us to continue our mission to help our customers work better. Walter has always had a strong focus on the health and safety of our customers. Now, with ArcOne, we can concretely better serve them with high quality personal protection equipment, helping them work effectively as well as safely," said Marc-André Aubé, CEO of Walter. "This transaction is an unequalled opportunity to build up our activities in the North American market as we continue to evaluate other growth strategies, namely through accretive acquisitions," he added.

Edward Martin, President of ArcOne, welcomes the new relationship: "We saw in this opportunity the perfect alignment of both products and values. We are proud to see ArcOne adding its unique safety products line to Walter's renowned and robust offering. The fit is right, the timing is right. We are poised for more growth and excitement."

Following this transaction, ArcOne will continue to operate under its own brand. The transaction is effective immediately, and activities for both customers and suppliers remain unchanged.

About Walter Surface Technologies

Walter Surface Technologies provides innovative solutions for the global metal working industry. From high performance abrasives, power tools and tooling to industrial parts washing systems, cleaners, degreasers and lubricants Walter focuses on helping its customers work better. Founded in 1952, the Company is established in 7 countries throughout North America, South America and Europe. International headquarters is in Montreal and U.S. headquarters is located in Windsor, Connecticut. Key certification and awards include, Wall Street Journal Award; Deutscher Material Preiz; American Eagle Award; CleanTech Cleaning Technology Award. For more information, please visit www.walter.com.

About ArcOne

ArcOne is a manufacturer of industrial safety products and personal protection equipment, including auto-darkening welding helmets, safety glasses, hard hats and respiratory protection products. ArcOne is well known for being innovative with both technology as well as the marketing of all its products and has been a major force in the evolution of the Auto-Darkening welding helmet business since the early 90's. Most of our products are designed and engineered at our Taunton, MA facility. For more information, visit www.arc1weldsafe.com.

