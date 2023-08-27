Walters conquers smallmouth to win Bassmaster Elite Series event at St. Lawrence River

CLAYTON, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe to say, Patrick Walters now loves northern smallmouth bass.

Overcoming what he had previously considered one of his few limitations, the fifth-year pro from Summerville, S.C., caught the heaviest 20-fish total of smallmouth in Bassmaster history — 105 pounds — and won the Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River.

Patrick Walters of Summerville, S.C., has won the Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River with a four-day total of 105 pounds.

"I used to not be able to catch 17 pounds on this river when 25 pounds a day was still good," Walters said. "That's what means the world to me — how bad I truly was at it and to come back and catch (over) 100 pounds of smallmouth and win.

"This one means more than my first Elite win (Lake Fork, 2020). I could not do it without my family — my mom and dad here and my wife back home. My wife's grandfather passed away during last week's tournament at Lake Champlain. I felt like he was with me throughout this week."

Along with the $100,000 top prize, Walters received an automatic berth into the 2024 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota scheduled for Tulsa, Okla., in March. He also received his third Bassmaster century belt, which recognizes a 20-bass total of 100 pounds or more.

Turning in daily weights of 24-14, 27-3, 28-5 — Day 3's heaviest bag — and 24-10, Walters edged Canadian superstar Chris Johnston by 1-4.

Walters earned his first Century Club belt in his 2020 victory at Lake Fork and added another one the following year with a second-place finish at Fork. With this week's performance, Walters became the first angler in Bassmaster history to break the 100-pound mark with largemouth and smallmouth bass.

Walters had identified key areas in Canadian waters, about an hour from the river mouth. But when Day 1 brought strong southerly winds and extremely rough water, he decided to fish the St. Lawrence River. Doing so allowed his main area to rest, and the fish proved very dependable when he returned.

Walters spent most of the next three days on his initial target area near Prince Edward Point. There, he fished a drop shot with a Megabass Hazedong and a Berkley MaxScent Flatnose Minnow.

After a good start to Championship Sunday, Walters made a key move that sealed his victory.

"I had 21 pounds at 1:30 and I came all the way back to the U.S. side and caught two 4-pounders in the last 30 minutes. I think that was the nail in the coffin," Walters said. "It was a tough week, but I had an amazing time."

Hailing from Otonabee, Ontario, Johnston started strong with a Day 1 limit of 28-3 and then kept himself near the top with limits of 24-11, 25-2 and 25-12. Johnston, who won the 2020 Elite at the St. Lawrence, earned his first century belt for his four-day, second-place total of 103-12.

"It's getting harder and harder to win this event," Johnston said of his home waters. "I had a huge advantage seven or eight years ago. I used to catch them all shallow. They were my pets; I basically named them.

"Now, they've changed and gone offshore. Then Garmin LiveScope (forward-facing sonar) came out and it really leveled the playing field."

Fishing points and shoals in Lake Ontario, Johnston caught his fish on a drop shot with a SPRO CJ Smasher. He varied his weight and leader sizes to coax difficult fish.

Notably, Johnston's brother Cory was the first Bassmaster angler to break 100 pounds with all smallmouth in his second-place finish at last year's St. Lawrence event.

Kyoya Fujita, who makes his home in Minamitsuru, Yamanashi, Japan, finished third and also claimed his first century belt with his tournament total of 102-5. His daily weights were 24-10, 26-15, 25 and 25-12.

Devoting the majority of his time to the Canadian waters of Lake Ontario, Fujita caught his fish on a drop shot. He alternated between a 3-inch Jackall RV-Bug, a Jackall Crosstail Shad and a 4.5-inch Jackall Yammy. He trimmed the latter to about 3 inches.

"The key was finesse shaking the drop shot," Fujita said. "I caught fish all day."

In addition to Walters locking up the tournament title Sunday, Joey Cifuentes III of Clinton, Ark., won the Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Rookie of the Year title with 698 points. His amazing season included two Elite wins, at Lake Seminole and Lake St. Clair.

Cifuentes, who placed 17th at the St. Lawrence, finished one point ahead of Fujita, who won the previous Elite event at Lake Champlain.

"I was a little stressed watching Bassmaster LIVE today to see how (Fujita) was doing," Cifuentes said. "He is an extremely good angler, so there was a little bit of stress, but it ended up (well)."

Fujita won the $1,000 Phoenix Boats Big Bass of the Day award for his 6-2. Kenta Kimura of Osaka, Japan, won the $2,000 award for the Phoenix Boats Big Bass of the Week for the 7-pounder he caught on Saturday. Jason Christie claimed a $10,000 bonus for catching the Phoenix Boats Big Bass of the Year — a 9-4 Lay Lake largemouth.

Kimura also took home an additional $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, while Matty Wong of Honolulu, Hawaii, earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

As part of the Yamaha Power Pay program, Walters earned an additional $4,000 and former St. Lawrence champion Taku Ito of Japan claimed an additional $1,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

Wes Logan of Springville, Ala., won the $1,000 BassTrakk Contingency award for the most accurate weight reporting.

Bryant Smith of Roseville, Calif., won the $2,000 VMC Monster Bag of the Event with the 29-5 limit he caught Thursday.

Kyle Welcher of Opelika, Ala., won the Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year title with 752 points. Brandon Cobb of Greenwood, S.C., finished second with 728, followed by Walters with 717, Drew Cook of Cairo, Ga., with 712 and Cifuentes III with 698.

The tournament was hosted by the 1000 Islands Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

Finish Name Hometown Total lbs-oz Earnings 1 Patrick Walters Summerville, SC 105-00 $130,000 2 Chris Johnston Otonabee, Ontario, Canada 103-12 $45,000 3 Kyoya Fujita Minamitsuru, Yamanashi, Japan 102-05 $50,000 4 Taku Ito Chiba, Japan 101-07 $30,000 5 Kyle Welcher Opelika, AL 99-12 $121,000 6 Cory Johnston Cavan, Ontario, Canada 96-00 $29,000 7 Kenta Kimura Osaka, Japan 95-10 $31,000 8 Justin Hamner Northport, AL 95-06 $27,000 9 Matty Wong Honolulu, HI 94-04 $16,000 10 Scott Martin Clewiston, FL 90-05 $15,000 11 Luke Palmer Coalgate, OK 68-12 $10,000 12 Matt Robertson Kuttawa, KY 68-08 $10,000 13 Chris Zaldain Fort Worth, TX 68-04 $10,000 14 Cody Huff Ava, MO 68-02 $10,000 15 Drew Cook Cairo, GA 68-02 $10,000 16 Tyler Rivet Raceland, LA 67-15 $10,000 17 Joey Cifuentes III Clinton, AR 67-15 $11,000 18 Cooper Gallant Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada 67-14 $10,000 19 Austin Felix Eden Prairie, MN 67-03 $10,000 20 Clent Davis Montevallo, AL 66-15 $10,000 21 Greg DiPalma Millville, NJ 66-10 $10,000 22 Josh Douglas Isle, MN 66-09 $10,000 23 Brandon Cobb Greenwood, SC 66-09 $10,000 24 Jay Przekurat Stevens Point, WI 66-06 $10,000 25 Pat Schlapper Eleva, WI 66-06 $10,000 26 John Crews Salem, VA 65-15 $10,000 27 Bryant Smith Roseville, CA 65-14 $10,000 28 Alex Redwine Blue Ash, OH 65-12 $10,000 29 Bryan Schmitt Deale, MD 65-04 $10,000 30 Paul Mueller Naugatuck, CT 65-03 $11,000 31 Jacob Powroznik North Prince George, VA 65-03 $10,000 32 Bryan New Saluda, SC 64-14 $10,000 33 Ed Loughran III Richmond, VA 64-13 $10,000 34 KJ Queen Conover, NC 64-06 $10,000 35 Gerald Swindle Guntersville, AL 64-06 $10,000 36 Cole Sands Calhoun, TN 63-09 $10,000 37 Stetson Blaylock Benton, AR 63-09 $10,000 38 Brandon Card Salisbury, NC 63-08 $10,000 39 Masayuki Matsushita Tokoname-Aichi, Japan 63-03 $10,000 40 Joseph Webster Hamilton, AL 63-03 $10,000 41 Kyle Norsetter Cottage Grove, WI 62-13 $10,000 42 Jacob Foutz Charleston, TN 62-11 $10,000 43 Bob Downey Detroit Lakes, MN 62-08 $10,000 44 Will Davis Jr. Sylacauga, AL 62-06 $10,000 45 Alex Wetherell Middletown, CT 61-08 $10,000 46 Greg Hackney Gonzales, LA 61-05 $10,000 47 John Cox DeBary, FL 61-01 $10,000 48 Scott Canterbury Odenville, AL 60-15 $10,000 49 Bill Lowen Brookville, IN 60-13 $10,000 50 David Gaston Sylacauga, AL 60-11 $10,000 51 Jeff Gustafson Kenora, Ontario, Canada 40-11 $2,500 52 Ray Hanselman Jr Del Rio, TX 40-09 $2,500 53 Jonathan Kelley Old Forge, PA 40-04 $2,500 54 Drew Benton Panama City, FL 40-03 $2,500 55 Justin Atkins Florence, AL 39-14 $2,500

2023 Bassmaster Elite Series Platinum Sponsor: Toyota

2023 Bassmaster Elite Series Premier Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Dakota Lithium, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Progressive Insurance, Ranger Boats, Rapala, Skeeter Boats, Yamaha

2023 Bassmaster Elite Series Supporting Sponsors: AFTCO, Daiwa, Garmin, Lew's, Marathon, Triton Boats, VMC

2023 Bassmaster Conservation Partners: AFTCO, Yamaha Rightwaters

