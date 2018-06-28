Waltham-Based Delaware Life Teambuilding Experience Results in Bike Donations to Boys & Girls Club of Waltham

Delaware Life selected a "Bike Build for Charity" program facilitated by Impact 4 Good (impact4good.com), a company that focuses on teambuilding programs that give back to communities. Working in 10 groups, the attendees spent the morning assembling the children's bikes along with writing and drawing a special "message of encouragement" to accompany each bike and child!

Talina Goldsbury, Resource Development Manager at the Boys & Girls Club of Waltham, graciously thanked the group in person at the event for their time and effort in building and donating 10 brand new bikes to some very deserving children. After the event, she said, "The bikes, helmets and locks have gone to ten wonderful and deserving young people. The recipients were selected because their lives would not have the opportunity to get one. You've given them a mode of transportation, a way to stay active, and the sheer joy of being outside riding with friends."

About Delaware Life

Founded in 2013, Delaware Life is a member of Group One Thousand One, a dynamic network of businesses making insurance more useful, logical, and accessible for everyone. Through its insurance subsidiaries, Delaware Life Insurance Company and Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York, the Delaware Life group is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company managed nearly 320,000 active annuity and life insurance policies representing $36.0 billion in assets under management and $14.6 billion of invested assets as of March 31, 2018.

For more information about Delaware Life, please visit www.delawarelife.com.

Delaware Life Insurance Company is authorized to transact business in all states (except New York), the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U S. Virgin Islands. Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York is authorized to transact business in New York and Rhode Island. Both are members of Group One Thousand One. Each company is responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Waltham

The mission of the Waltham Boys & Girls Club is to inspire and enable all young people especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Since being founded in 1985, the Waltham Boys & Girls Club has been recognized as a community leader in providing positive programs for youth, with a special emphasis on serving disadvantaged youth. They offer daily program opportunities in sports, social recreation, health and life skills, aquatics, performing arts, cultural diversity, drug and alcohol prevention, character and leadership development, educational programs and ongoing guidance.

Throughout their history, the Club has been able to expand to meet the growing needs of youth in Waltham. The Club has been recognized nationally by Boys & Girls Club of America for program excellence and membership growth. They presently serve 1,144 youth members and serve an additional 2,500 youth annually. Club programs serve more than 139 youth daily during the school year and 253 youth daily during the summer.

