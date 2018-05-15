Walton Arts Center to Host Second City Training Center's Summer Improv Camp

"For over fifteen years The Second City Training Center has been running kids camps, and we are very excited to bring this one of a kid educational experience to the young people of Northwest Arkansas," said Jeff Poole, head of the Second City Kid and Teen Program and a University of Arkansas graduate.

Students study improv, sketch comedy, and stand up with the two week camp culminating with a performance for family and friends of a Second City-style revue mixing improv and sketch fully written and created by the students. Walton Arts Center looks for opportunities that offer our community exciting ways to explore the arts. This partnership with The Second City Training Center will allow students ages 11-18 years and adults to have a fun summer experience while learning skills of improvisation.

The Second City is a premiere training center for comedy. We're thrilled to provide this level of training in Northwest Arkansas. Students interested in registering or looking for more info should visit https://waltonartscenter.org/edu/community/masterclasses-and-workshops/

The Second City Camp -Fayetteville

July 9- July 20

10 AM- 3:30 PM

Ages 11-14, 15-18

Early bird registration is $785 until May 29, then prices increase to $850

About The Second City Training Center

Part of the iconic comedy empire The Second City, The Second City Training Center is the foremost school of improvisation-based arts in the world, offering classes for kids through seniors at every experience level. Currently enrolling more than 11,000 students annually at its facilities in Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and online, the faculty is composed of working professionals in their areas of expertise and alums of The Second City. Home of the Comedy Studies Program in conjunction with Columbia College Chicago, SCTC also launched the Harold Ramis Film School in 2016, the world's only film school dedicated to comedy. Past students of The Second City Training Center include Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Keegan-Michael Key, and many more comedy giants.

About Walton Arts Center

Walton Arts Center is Arkansas' largest and busiest performing arts presenter. Each year more than 195,000 people from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma and beyond attend more than 400 public events at Walton Arts Center, including performances, rehearsals, community gatherings, receptions, weddings and more. Approximately 45,000 students and teachers participate annually in arts learning programs at Walton Arts Center, and almost 200 volunteers donate 21,000 hours of time each year to its operations. Walton Arts Center presents entertainers and artists from around the world including Broadway musicals, renowned dance companies, international artists, up-and-coming jazz musicians and more. As a non-profit organization, Walton Arts Center enjoys the generous support of public sector funding, corporate sponsorship and private donors, allowing audience members to pay on average only 45% of the cost of programs offered.

