Walton Family Foundation Announces Radhika Fox as New Environment Fellow

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walton Family Foundation today announced Radhika Fox as a new Environment Program Fellow. Fox is the former Assistant Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Office of Water. She served as the chief advisor to the EPA Administrator and the White House on domestic water resources and water infrastructure. Fox was appointed by President Biden and confirmed with robust bipartisan support by the Senate.

Walton Family Foundation Environment Program Fellow Radhika Fox

As a fellow at the Walton Family Foundation, Fox will serve for one year as a strategic advisor on work supporting the future of clean water protections in the United States. This includes safeguarding vital water resources and amplifying the needs of communities that have historically struggled to access clean water.

"Sustainably managing and protecting water is one of the most important issues of our time. Our nation's precious water resources are being stressed and strained by a changing and more unpredictable climate," said Moira Mcdonald, the foundation's Environment Program Director. "Radhika is one of the nation's most insightful and effective champions of water. It is now more critical than ever to have the country's best minds working on solutions that will provide safe, secure, and sustainable water for all."

"It's essential that all Americans continue to have access to lakes, rivers, and streams where they can enjoy nature with their families," said Fox. "I'm looking forward to working with the Walton Family Foundation to find bold solutions that will protect our water for generations to come."

As Assistant Administrator for the EPA's Office of Water, Fox oversaw the water policy and regulatory agenda for the agency. In this role, she directed all initiatives focused on climate change, sustainability, equity and environmental justice. Fox led the development of the water pillar of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the EPA. This $50 billion appropriation is the single largest federal investment in water.

Prior to the EPA, Fox was the Chief Executive Officer for the US Water Alliance. This nonpartisan network unites diverse stakeholders on common-ground solutions to the nation's environmental, water and climate challenges.

About the Walton Family Foundation

The Walton Family Foundation is, at its core, a family-led foundation. Three generations of the descendants of our founders, Sam and Helen Walton, and their spouses, work together to lead the foundation and create access to opportunity for people and communities. We work in three areas: improving education, protecting rivers and oceans and the communities they support, and investing in our home region of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas-Mississippi Delta. To learn more, visit www.waltonfamilyfoundation.org .

SOURCE Walton Family Foundation