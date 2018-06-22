Walton Isaacson Names Jim DiPiazza Executive Creative Director

At Walton Isaacson, the former Deutsch ECD will be based in Los Angeles and oversee the creative output of all agency offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Dallas. Over the course of his career, he has worked at both small and large agencies on big and small brands ranging from Xbox, VW, Kia, Uber, Bacardi, MTV, LA Tourism and LifeLock. His career highlights include persuading the Verizon guy to switch to Sprint, launching the VW Beetle and then a VW brand campaign on the Super Bowl.

"We are delighted to have Jim on board," Walton Isaacson Co-founder Aaron Walton said. "Throughout his career he has focused on getting the message right and presenting it in the most entertaining way possible. That is a good fit with us as is his appreciation of our cross discipline, cross cultural ethos."

In addition to two stints at Deutsch, DiPiazza has worked with David & Goliath, Swirl, Lowe Campbell-Ewald, McCann and FCB.

"I'm beyond excited to join the Walton Isaacson family. Diversity, cultural relevance and entrepreneurial spirit are what all agencies are striving for today and WI lives and breathes all of that," DiPiazza said. "The other thing WI has is inspired strategic thinking which, I believe, when combined with the collaboration of all departments leads to the most effect solutions."

A creative director and writer, DiPiazza's well known and award-winning work includes Volkswagen "Punch Dub", Kia's first fully integrated campaign and Bacardi's Bacardi and Cola campaign.

"Jim loves mentoring creatives, competing for new business and exploring new channels then combining them with old to get the message out to the right people at the right time," Cory Isaacson, Walton Isaacson co-founder, said. "He understands it's not enough to be disruptive. The consumer needs to be engaged."

DiPiazza will report to both co-founders.

