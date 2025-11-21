Waltz Health Launches New Direct-to-Employer Access Model for Obesity Management Medications

First-of-its-kind initiative brings consistent pricing, clinical integrity and turnkey support to help employers meet rising demand for authentic, FDA-approved obesity medications

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waltz Health, an EVERSANA company developing smarter, technology-enabled ways to price, distribute and prescribe medications, today announced a direct-to-employer (DTE) access model for FDA-approved obesity management medicines. The first-of-its-kind program is designed to give self-insured employers a new pathway to deliver coverage for these medicines with clinical safeguards, transparent pricing and end-to-end employee support. The model will be available directly to employers and through the consulting channel as part of broader benefits strategies.

Launching January 1, 2026, the model integrates fixed pricing with a fulfillment and support ecosystem that aligns with each employer's existing benefit structure. Waltz Health provides real-time eligibility screening, pharmacy routing, prescription adjudication and ongoing patient engagement to simplify the experience for employees while giving employers transparency and control.

"Obesity management medicines are driving a major shift in care expectations, and employers are actively searching for solutions that make coverage both clinically responsible and financially viable," said Mark Thierer, Co-founder and CEO of Waltz Health. "This model equips employers with the structure and visibility they need, while offering employees a seamless experience and a covered benefit they can actually use."

Employees can access treatment through their existing health care providers or a telehealth option integrated into the program. Waltz Health will confirm medical appropriateness based on FDA label criteria, route prescriptions to pharmacies with reliable inventory and provide continuous digital support including refill tracking and adherence tools.

Employee expectations around access to obesity medicines have risen sharply in the past year with research suggesting that many employees would consider changing jobs to gain coverage, underscoring the need for employer-sponsored solutions that match evolving benefit priorities. However, while slightly more than half of corporate health plans will cover these medicines for employees living with diabetes, only one-in-five provide coverage for weight management.

At the same time, market dynamics have often made traditional access models difficult to scale. This new direct-to-employer structure eliminates unnecessary friction and delivers consistent pricing, adherence monitoring and real-time clinical review.

Novo Nordisk has agreed to participate in the model with the goal of delivering more affordable weight loss medications with an exceptional experience.

"At Novo Nordisk, we want people who need weight management to have frictionless access to treatment, and know they are getting authentic FDA approved medicine," said Ed Cinca, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk. "That's why we are working across the spectrum of healthcare delivery, advocating for a seamless patient experience. This allows patients to prioritize their health and leads to better longer-term patient outcomes."

The launch provides a new option for employers enabling them to provide access to innovative treatments without compromising financial sustainability or clinical oversight. This model provides a streamlined solution built for transparency, accountability and scale and empowers employers to offer benefits that reflect the latest clinical advancements while maintaining control over cost and quality.

Waltz is also working with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to expand access to its obesity management medicines.

"Employers continue to tell us they want to better support their employees' health but face real challenges in providing coverage for obesity management medicines," said Kevin Hern, Senior Vice President, Lilly Employer, Lilly USA. "We're excited to collaborate with organizations that share our commitment to removing friction and streamlining options for employers to expand access to obesity management medicines for people who need them."

As demand grows for obesity medications and other high-value therapies, Waltz Health's approach also lays the foundation for a more responsive and responsible future in employer-sponsored care.

About Waltz Health

Waltz Health is a digital health company developing technologies and services that support better-informed decisions on prescription care. Designed for payers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, and self-insured employers, the company offers AI-driven marketplaces to lower overall drug costs, providing better pricing options and more information for consumers while also helping payers take control of their pharmacy benefits. Founded in 2021 by Mark Thierer and Jonathon Thierer, Waltz Health is headquartered in Chicago and is backed by GV, Define Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, Blue Venture Fund, Byers Capital, and Twine Ventures. For more information, visit www.waltzhealth.com.

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Waltz Health