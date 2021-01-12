Waltzing Matilda Aviation Acquires Exec Air Montana Charter and Management Business

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC ("WMA") today announced the acquisition of majority ownership and management responsibility for Exec Air Montana's aircraft charter and management ("ACM") business at the Helena Regional Airport ("HLN").

The acquisition accompanies the sale of Exec Air Montana's full-service business aviation activities to Leading Edge Jet Center, a provider of business aviation and jet fueling services throughout the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West regions, including fixed base operations ("FBO"), a Part 145 aircraft repair station and Montana Medical Transport, a premier regional provider of air medical transport services.

Notably, Exec Air Montana is the only charter operator at the Helena Regional Airport, operating a fleet of six aircraft.

"This acquisition positions WMA with a great platform for growth," said John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of WMA. "Our partnership with Leading Edge Jet Center provides an opportunity to expand WMA's presence in both the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West regions, strengthening our resilient value offering for customers. We are proud to bring WMA's charter services, which grew over 80% above 2019 levels in 2020, to a new customer base at the Helena Regional Airport."

About Leading Edge Jet Center

Leading Edge Jet Center delivers world-class business aviation and jet fueling services in the United States with bespoke customer care that focuses on providing a seamless travel experience. Offering a range of amenities from aircraft maintenance and storage, to ground transportation and hotel bookings, our passion for elevating the travel experience fuels a deep commitment to our clients and our communities. As a trusted aviation partner, Leading Edge Jet Center prides itself on delivering safe, comfortable and reliable service in all facets of our operations as we enable our customers and their businesses to soar to new heights. Please visit www.LeadingEdgeJet.com for more information.

About Waltzing Matilda Aviation

WMA is a Boston based FAA Part 135 jet charter operator (Certificate number 6WZA614N). WMA began private (Part 91) operations in June 2008 and has operated thousands of hours of safe and reliable flying with a focus on delivering superior customer service. WMA owns and operates both its own aircraft as well as managed aircraft. WMA brings together a group of aviation professionals, many of whom have been involved in jet charter operations in the Boston area for over 20 years. WMA is passionate about flying and dedicated to providing a high quality of service.

WMA was co-founded by John Thomas. John has been actively involved in the aviation industry for the past 35 years, both as a senior operating executive as Group Executive at Virgin Australia Airlines and as a strategic advisor to the global aviation industry. He advised major airlines around the world as well as OEMs, Business & General Aviation, FBOs, airports, and ANSPs. In addition to actively managing WMA, John sits on the Board of Skyservice, the largest Corporate aviation service provider in Canada, as well as the Board of Icelandair Group, and continues to provide advisory services to the broader aviation industry including as Senior Advisor to Spike Aerospace Inc., ATM Consultants Group, and CAPA Centre for Aviation.

Please visit www.wmaviation.org to learn more.

