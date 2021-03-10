Waltzing Matilda Aviation Appoints Advisory Board To Support New Scheduled Services

BEDFORD, Mass., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC ("WMA") announced today the appointment of an Advisory Board to support its new scheduled services.

"Having been in the global airline industry for over 40 years, I have been very fortunate in working with many incredibly talented and dedicated professionals who share my passion for a stable and financially successful airline industry. This Board, along with our experienced management team, brings together the best of this talent," said John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of WMA.

The Board will be comprised of:

Mr. Russell Chew, ex- President and COO jetBlue Airways, ex-COO FAA Air Traffic Organization, ex-VP Systems Operations, American Airlines.

Ms. Nina Jonsson, global aviation executive with 30 years' experience at three major airlines (Air France-KLM, United Airlines, US Airways), most recently as SVP Group Fleet at Air France-KLM. Currently advising global C-suite aviation clients with Plane View Partners LLC, Board Director at Icelandair hf., and Board Director at Canadian aerospace solutions provider FLYHT, Ltd.

Ms. Inese Kingsmill, ex-Chief Marketing Officer, Virgin Australia Airlines, where she led marketing, digital and e-commerce, sales, customer facing and channel functions along with prior roles at Microsoft and Telstra. Currently non-executive director of rhipe Limited, Spirit Technology Solutions, hipages Holdings, NobleOak Life Limited, WorkVentures.

Mr. Doug Leo, ex-SVP Network, Pricing and Revenue Management United Airlines, 30+ years senior airline executive experience also including at Northwest Airlines and US Airways.

Mr. Ray Benvenuti, ex-Managing Partner at Greenbriar Equity Group, CEO Stellex Aerostructures, Inc., Chairman, AmSafe Partners, Chairman and Interim CEO, Align Aerospace, Inc. Director The Whitcraft Group, NN, Inc., Superior Industries International Inc.

Mr. Reza Taleghani, CFO Samsonite, ex-President and CFO Brightstar Corp., ex-CEO Sterling Airlines, ex-JP Morgan Airline investment banker.

The new board will provide valuable advisory support for WMA's new scheduled services launching in October 2021 utilizing Q400 aircraft. The move to expand its services comes off the back of an unprecedented year of growth for WMA, which has seen charter revenues growing by 80% year on year 2019 to 2020.

For more information go to our website: http://www.waltzingmatildaaviation.org/scheduled-passenger-service/

About Waltzing Matilda Aviation

WMA is a Boston based FAA Part 135 jet charter operator (Certificate number 6WZA614N) that has started the process to add FAA Part 121 scheduled and non-scheduled services to its Air Operators Certificate.

WMA began private (Part 91) operations in June 2008 and has operated thousands of hours of safe and reliable flying with a focus on delivering superior customer service. WMA owns and operates both its own aircraft as well as managed aircraft. WMA brings together a group of aviation professionals, many of whom have been involved in jet charter operations in the Boston area for over 20 years. WMA is passionate about flying and dedicated to providing a high quality of service.

WMA was co-founded by John Thomas. John has been actively involved in the aviation industry for the past 35 years, both as a senior operating executive as Group Executive at Virgin Australia Airlines and as a strategic advisor to the global aviation industry. He advised major airlines around the world as well as OEMs, Business & General Aviation, FBOs, airports, and ANSPs.

In addition to actively managing WMA, John sits on the Board of Skyservice, the largest Corporate aviation service provider in Canada, as well as the Board of Icelandair Group, and continues to provide advisory services to the broader aviation industry including as Senior Advisor to Spike Aerospace Inc., ATM Consultants Group, and CAPA Centre for Aviation.

Please visit www.wmaviation.org to learn more.

Contact: John Thomas, CEO

(617) 763 3434

[email protected]

Executive Offices Base Operations 25 Burr Drive 180 Hanscom Drive Needham, MA 02492 Bedford, MA 01730

SOURCE Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC

Related Links

www.waltzingmatildaaviation.org

