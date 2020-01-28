Waltzing Matilda Aviation Positioned As Largest Light Jet Charter Operator At Boston's Primary Corporate Jet Airport - Doubling Revenues In 2019

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC (WMA) is celebrating its first full year of operations at Hanscom Field/Bedford Airport, Boston's primary corporate jet airport, having re-located its base operations there in December 2018. With its fleet of Cessna Citation Bravo and Excel aircraft, WMA is now the largest light jet charter operator based at Hanscom/Bedford Airport.

Associated with the move to Bedford Airport and the growth in its fleet, WMA has recently re-launched its website www.waltzingmatildaaviation.org

Moving to Boston's primary corporate aviation airport has resulted in many benefits:

WMA now operates out of the Signature Flight Support FBO, which is part of the world's largest FBO chain. Signature prides itself on superior facilities and service offerings There are significant reductions in weather related disruptions due to Bedford's ample runways and associated instrument (inclement weather) approaches Bedford has one of the most efficient and responsive snow removal capabilities of any airport in the Boston region Lower cost to Boston based customers as no expensive repositioning costs Faster departures with more efficient integration into the Boston area airspace With its CBP facilities, Bedford is an international port of entry into the US alleviating the need for unnecessary stops prior to returning into Bedford Being a designated gateway airport for flights into Washington DC's DCA Airport, WMA plans to soon offer direct jet charter flights to DCA

John Thomas, CEO, WMA said "These benefits, along with the appointment of a full time Director of Sales has resulted in WMA more than doubling its annual charter revenues in 2019. WMA is now regarded as the 'go to' operator for light jet charter aircraft at Hanscom/Bedford Airport. We are also very pleased to have attracted a wide range of new clients including Boston professional athletes, leading academics as well as broadening our network of corporate and private equity clients."

Contact:

John Thomas, CEO

(617) 763 3434

jthomas@wmaviation.org

About WMA

WMA is a Boston based FAA Part 135 jet charter operator (Certificate number 6WZA614N). WMA began private (Part 91) operations in June 2008 and has operated thousands of hours of safe and reliable flying with a focus on delivering superior customer service. WMA owns and operates both its own aircraft as well as managed aircraft. WMA brings together a group of aviation professionals, many of whom have been involved in jet charter operations in the Boston area for over 20 years. WMA is passionate about flying and dedicated to providing a high quality of service.

WMA was co-founded by John Thomas. John has been actively involved in the aviation industry for the past 35 years, both as a senior operating executive as Group Executive at Virgin Australia Airlines and as a strategic advisor to the global aviation industry. He advised major airlines around the world as well as OEMs, Business & General Aviation, FBOs, airports, and ANSPs. In addition to actively managing WMA, John is also Executive Vice Chairman of PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. a global leader in digital operational excellence for the aviation industry, sits on the Board of Skyservice, is a regular speaker at aviation industry conferences, and continues to provide advisory services to the broader aviation industry.

SOURCE Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC

Related Links

http://www.waltzingmatildaaviation.org

