Walzik Announces Just A Buck A Truck™ For Fleet Trip Optimization

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walzik, Inc today announced a campaign to bring route-optimization based route planning to organizations with small fleets.



According to Walzik President Ron Dombrowski, "The owners of smaller fleets have been underserved by the providers of route optimization software for a long time. Some of these providers offer what looks like an attractive price, but make it available only if some specific number of trucks are included. Great pricing for ten trucks is not such a good deal for the company with a fleet of three to five trucks in daily use."



Dombrowski continued, "We are offering a very simple solution that requires little training and may be used by the existing route planning staff. Automated interfaces are provided to eliminate any additional data entry into Strategic Movements. And, after the planning is complete, the trips may be sent to a handheld or GPS vendor, if needed."



There are two ways that an automated solution reduces costs. First, it takes time to plan anything more than a trivial number of stops; and second, the automated assignment process will find solutions with fewer miles and less driving time. A map-oriented user interface is provided to allow the route planner to make last minute changes, as needed.



"Just a Buck a Truck" brings the power of business process automation and an artificial intelligence assignment process to any size fleet for just around a dollar per truck each day.



To learn more about how the owners of small fleets can benefit from Strategic Movements, visit us at https://www.justabuckatruck.com.



For a limited time, Walzik is offering its White Glove Concierge Service free to all new customers, regardless of size. This includes a business process review to ensure a smooth transition to an automated process, configuration, initial data loading, training, and support.



For information about all the Walzik product offerings and services, visit https://www.strategicmovements.com for full details.

About Walzik



Walzik, Inc. is a leading provider of software services for product delivery and service technician route planning, scheduling and dispatching. The Walzik principals have been developing and marketing multiple vehicle optimization applications since 1989, receiving multiple awards for the products they delivered.



