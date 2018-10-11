Wamberg Genomic Advisors' Cancer Guardian, a Comprehensive Cancer Support Program, to Include the Color Clinical-Grade Genetic Test

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wamberg Genomic Advisors and Color announced a new partnership to include Color's Hereditary Cancer Test, Hereditary Heart Health Test and Medication Response Genetic Test in Wamberg's Cancer Guardian™ program.

The partnership with Color gives Cancer Guardian enrollees critical access to Color's clinical-grade test that analyzes 60 genes, including BRCA1 and BRCA2, associated with risks for 8 common hereditary cancers and genetic forms of heart disease. In addition, Color analyzes 14 genes associated with responses to commonly prescribed medications. The Color test includes access to board-certified genetic counselors and clinical pharmacists who help answer questions about interpretation of test results, risk and personalized screening guidelines. The counselors also advise on how to discuss results with a healthcare provider and family.

According to the National Cancer Institute, inherited genetic mutations play a major role in about 5 to 10 percent of all cancers and survival rates can increase dramatically when caught at an earlier and more treatable stage.1,2 Understanding hereditary risk for cancer and heart disease can help an individual and their doctor develop a preventive action plan. Moreover, as hereditary health disorders run in families, results can help family members understand their hereditary cancer risk.

Said Tom Wamberg, CEO of Wamberg Genomic Advisors, "Our commitment to the Cancer Guardian program is to continue to make it the most comprehensive program of its kind. Our partnership with Color is a key addition to this program as it adds testing that may help a person before a cancer diagnosis. Knowledge is power in health care, and Color's Hereditary Cancer Test, Hereditary Heart Health Test and Medication Response Genetic Test has been empowering for many."

"Color's partnership with Wamberg Genomic Advisors strengthens its innovative Cancer Guardian program," said Tony Wang, chief financial officer of Color. "We look forward to supporting Wamberg Genomic Advisors in advancing and increasing access to personalized support and treatment for hereditary cancer, heart disease, and medication response."

Cancer Guardian is a leading advancement in personalizing cancer support and treatment.

Adding Color to Cancer Guardian makes this valuable program the most comprehensive of its kind. Cancer Guardian's Comprehensive Cancer Support Program is an innovative employee benefit and includes three key features: 1) advanced DNA testing, 2) dedicated cancer support specialists, and 3) digital medical records management.

Advanced DNA testing identifies genetic mutations found in a patient's tumor or blood sample. The information from this advanced DNA testing can help to improve the accuracy of the initial diagnosis and may help the treating physician identify a more effective treatment option.

Dedicated cancer support specialists are compassionate, well-informed, oncology-trained nurses who are familiar with the cancer landscape and the associated challenges of managing and living with cancer. Each cancer support specialist can provide significant support during a critical life event. To reduce the incidence of a misdiagnosis a second-opinion pathology review is included in the Cancer Guardian program, as well as an on-site nurse navigator who can attend an appointment with the patient and his or her physician.

Medical records management is hosted on the Cancer Guardian Medical Records Platform, a secure, HIPAA-compliant, user-friendly, cloud-based solution for storing and accessing medical records, including radiological images. This platform gives patients the freedom to connect with doctors, clinics, family members, insurance providers, and their cancer support specialists in a convenient and efficient way. Cancer Guardian enrollees can use this service at any time, for any condition.

About Color

Color is a population genomics technology company. Color's clinical-grade sequencing, software and analytics platform makes it easy and affordable for people around the world to access their genetic information to learn about their hereditary risk for cancer and heart disease, and how their genes affect medication management. Simply providing a saliva sample from home gives Color clients access to an ongoing service that provides tools and insights to manage key aspects of their long-term health. Large populations such as employers (Visa, Levi Strauss, Salesforce, SAP, dozens of others) and health systems (including UCSF, Jefferson and University of Chicago) are partnering with Color to bring genetics and preventive health to their populations in a streamlined and integrated way. Learn more at color.com.



About Wamberg Genomic Advisors

Wamberg Genomic Advisors is the first company dedicated to making genomic-based programs and services, not typically covered by health insurance, available at prices everyone can afford. Advanced DNA testing can provide insights to individuals and health-care providers for better-informed decisions about overall health, patient-care paths, and the quality and longevity of life. Wamberg Genomic Advisors delivers genomic products and services to employers and their employees via their trusted benefit brokers, and to policyholders of life insurance companies through qualified agents. To discover more about Wamberg Genomic Advisors and the future of genomics, visit wamberggenomic.com and cancerguardian.com.

1 SEER Stat Fact Sheets: Breast Cancer. Published November 2013. National Cancer Institute

2 SEER Stat Fact Sheets: Colon and Rectum Cancer. Published November 2015. Updated April 2016. Accessed April 28, 2016. National Cancer Institute

