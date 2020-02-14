Wamberg Genomic Advisors Forms Advisory Board

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert C. Green, MD, MPH, a medical geneticist and physician-scientist who directs the G2P Research Program in translational genomics and health outcomes in the Division of Genetics at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, has been named as Chair of Wamberg Genomic Advisors' Advisory Board.

Wamberg Genomic Advisors is the first company dedicated to making genomic-based programs and services, not typically covered by health insurance, available at prices everyone can afford. It developed Cancer Guardian™, the first program that gives its members access to personalized cancer guidance, onsite nurse advocates, a second opinion pathology review, a digital medical records platform, and advanced genomic testing through the comprehensive cancer support program. Green will help guide Wamberg Genomic Advisors in its business structure and further development of product offerings and programs. Green will also lead the selection of future Advisory Board members from the science community.

Green is principal investigator of the MedSeq Project, the first NIH-funded randomized trial to explore the use of whole genome sequencing in the clinical practice of medicine and co-leads the BabySeq Project, the first NIH-funded trial of sequencing in newborns. The MedSeq and BabySeq Projects apply genome sequencing both in patients who are affected with hereditary disease and in those who are healthy, in order to study downstream impact on health, behavior and health care costs.

Dr. Green also directs the recently established Brigham Preventive Genomics Clinic, the first academic clinic to offer comprehensive sequencing and interpretation to healthy adults and their children. He was the lead author of the published recommendations from the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics for management of incidental findings in clinical sequencing.

Said Tom Wamberg, CEO of Wamberg Genomic Advisors, "Our organization is committed to providing access to the most advanced treatments and science to patients worldwide. We are thrilled to have Dr. Green to help lead and advance our efforts. We believe that the addition of Dr. Green will significantly advance the global democratization of access to the best navigation, treatments and diagnostics in treating disease. Our focused target for the immediate future is cancer."

Dr. Phil Smalley, Chief Medical Director of Wamberg Genomic Advisors concurs. "We are excited to work with Dr. Green. His knowledge and credibility in the field of genetics and translational medicine make us stronger as we endeavor to improve public health."

About Wamberg Genomic Advisors

Advanced DNA testing can provide insights to individuals and health care providers for better-informed decisions about overall health, patient-care paths, and the quality and longevity of life. Wamberg Genomic Advisors delivers genomic products and services to employers and their employees via their trusted benefit brokers, and to policyholders of life insurance companies through qualified agents.

