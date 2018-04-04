Wamberg Genomic Advisors joins with the American Cancer Society to Drive Funds for Lifesaving Genomic Cancer Research

Cancer Guardian is an exclusive program that provides access to leading comprehensive genomic profiling at the time of a cancer diagnosis. Information from comprehensive genomic profiling can be used to improve the accuracy of the initial diagnosis, and can potentially help physicians in selecting treatment options that have the greatest chance of success.

"We're on a mission to lead the fight for a world without cancer," said Sharon Byers, Chief Development and Marketing Officer, American Cancer Society. "With help of supporters like Wamberg Genomic Advisors we will be able to save more lives from cancer."

Tom Wamberg, CEO of Wamberg Genomic Advisors, said, "It is not often that we are able to meld business into programs that can truly make a difference and help save lives. Our contribution to The American Cancer Society will be used to further cancer genomic research. The new research will increase our knowledge about cancer, giving the scientific community additional insight to develop more effective genomic tests.

About Wamberg Genomic Advisors

Wamberg Genomic Advisors is the first company to provide expert advice and guidance on genomic products and services to employers and their employees via their trusted benefit brokers, and to policyholders of life insurance companies through qualified agents. Comprehensive genomic testing can provide insights to individuals and healthcare providers for better-informed decisions about overall health, patient care paths and the quality and longevity of life. To discover more about Wamberg Genomic Advisors and the future of genomics, visit wamberggenomic.com. For more information on Cancer Guardian, go to www.CancerGuardian.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

For each Cancer Guardian certificate sold from April 1st, 2018 to March 31st, 2019, the American Cancer Society® will receive $0.60 per year from Wamberg.

ACS does not endorse any service or product.

