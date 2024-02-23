WAMU Leans into Audio Experiences to Deepen Engagement with Washington

Expanding quality audio content to build trust, not traffic

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAMU 88.5 American University Radio today announced a new strategy to deepen engagement with Washingtonians. The strategy is centered around audio and live experiences – providing rich programming on-air, online, and on-site. A cornerstone of the strategy will be the development of a new local show, for-, by-, and about Washingtonians. The show will be designed to reflect and represent what makes the DMV area unique and will be designed for broadcast and on-demand audiences. WAMU will also partner with local content providers to amplify their stories and connect audiences with a variety of rich experiences.

"WAMU has been a leader in purpose-driven media for decades and sits at the heart of this community. We are embracing the future by focusing on what we do best, which is audio excellence, and building deeper community engagement around it," said Erika Pulley-Hayes, WAMU General Manager.

For more than two years, WAMU has been the No. 1 radio station in the DC market. Its original programs include The Politics Hour, 1A, Hot Jazz Saturday Night and The Big Broadcast, which all lead in their timeslots.

WAMU's new plan for audience engagement will capitalize on its extensive audio expertise. "We are committed to growing our relationship with current listeners while developing multi-platform approaches that engage new audiences through compelling, top-tier audio storytelling," said Michael Tribble, WAMU's Chief Content Officer.

"WAMU's strategic decision to focus on audio and live programming enables it to fulfill its mission without distraction," said Peter Cherukuri, Vice Chair WAMU Board of Advisors and former POLITICO executive. "Too many media companies fail by trying to be all things to all people, leaving their value proposition diluted and weakened. This concentrated direction not only enhances the integrity of its journalism but also sharpens the value WAMU offers to its community and stakeholders."

"Public media is at an inflection point requiring a reimagination of the future. I'm pleased to see WAMU take this bold step and serve as a leader for what public media can be in this new era," said Jeff Sine, Partner & Co-Founder, the Raine Group, American University Trustee, and former Chair of the NPR Board of Directors.

WAMU is incredibly proud of the work produced for the digital news site DCist.com, which it acquired and has supported since 2018. With the renewed focus on delivering audio-first storytelling, WAMU made the decision to sunset the site and social channels. An archive of the website is being made available to staff to support their professional pursuits.

Since 1961, WAMU has been a pillar in the community known for its innovative approach to sharing local voices as part of the Washington DC experience. The station was an early member of what was to become the National Public Radio system, and today is a cornerstone and participating member of NPR+ digital platform. WAMU is known for the strength of its local voices, Diane Rehm, Kojo Nnamdi, Jenn White, Rob Bamberger and Murray Horwitz.

