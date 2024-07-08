Wanaque Buffalo Wild Wings GO to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Wings for a Year Giveaway

WANAQUE, N.J., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Wild Wings today announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurant in Wanaque located in 1353 Ringwood Ave. on Tuesday, July 16. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the new restaurant will reward the first 100 guests in line with Free Wings for a Year!*

The schedule of this epic opening is as follows at 10am-Noon radio station 105.5 FM WDHA of Beasley Media Group will be there remotely, playing music and providing customer with free station giveaways.

Wanaque Buffalo Wild Wings Go local franchisee Bill Mulholland invited local & county officials as well as local first responders for the official ribbon cutting. Council President Thomas Balunis & Councilman Ed Leonard confirmed attendance.

With the Wanaque Buffalo Wild Wings GO, guests have the option to order takeout or delivery, as well as in-store seating for dining at the restaurant. The Buffalo Wild Wings GO concept, which officially launched in 2020, is designed to streamline guests' orders whether they decide to dine-in or enjoy their meal on-the-go.

"We are so excited to bring the convenience and great taste of Buffalo Wild Wings GO to Wanaque," said Bill Mulholland, Wanaque Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee. "For years, frequenting Buffalo Wild Wings has been a part of our family traditions, and we look forward to bringing that sense of community and tradition to the Wanaque area for years to come!"

The new Wanaque location offers traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings signature sauces and dry rubs. The new restaurant employs 30 crew members and is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

*No Purchase Necessary. Open to New Jersey residents in the Wanaque area, must be 18+/age to qualify. Ends July 16, 2024. Official rules available upon request at 1353 Ringwood Ave. Wanaque NJ 07465. "Free Wings for a Year" recipients receive a voucher for 6 wings every week for 52 weeks. Valid only at 1353 Ringwood Ave. Wanaque NJ 07465. ©2024

