Wanbo projector equipped with the latest technology in the industry will be unveiled at CES 2024

Wanbo

19 Dec, 2023, 22:34 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanbo, a trailblazer in intelligent projection solutions, is set to dazzle audiences at the 2024 Tech Expo with its latest innovations. The spotlight will be on the revolutionary PixelPro 5.0 Fully Enclosed Optical Engine, ushering in a new era in projection technology.

Wanbo Mozart 1 Pro
1. PixelPro 5.0 Fully Enclosed Optical Engine

Wanbo proudly introduces the PixelPro 5.0 Fully Enclosed Optical Engine, a cutting-edge technology designed to address issues like black spots and yellowing, ensuring an unmatched image resolution. This breakthrough signifies a significant leap forward in projection technology.

2. Mozart Series and 2024 Product Lineup

Accompanying the PixelPro 5.0 is the newest member of the Mozart series, promising an unparalleled audio-visual experience. Additionally, Wanbo will unveil the highly anticipated Dali series and DaVinci, featuring state-of-the-art technologies that provide a glimpse into the future of projection.

3. Advanced Algorithms - Smart Features

The integration of the 3.0 intelligent algorithm introduces smart features such as obstacle avoidance, auto-focus, auto-correction, and adaptive screen technology. Users can expect a seamless and intuitive experience, setting a new benchmark for smart projection technology.

Meet Wanbo at Stand 52552, Halls A-D, Level 2, Venetian Expo

Wanbo invites attendees to experience these groundbreaking solutions firsthand at Stand 52552, Halls A-D, Level 2, Venetian Expo. The Wanbo team will be available on-site to answer questions, discuss product technology, and provide live demonstrations.

About Wanbo

Established in 2016, Shenzhen Wanbo Technology Co., Ltd. has emerged as a leading force in intelligent projection solutions. Specializing in DLP and single LCD projectors, Wanbo is an integrated high-tech company excelling in R&D, design, manufacturing, sales, and service. With over 54 international patents and awards, including the IF Design Award, Red Dot Award, and Red Star Award, Wanbo has received acclaim for its commitment to product appearance design and exceptional user experience.

As of 2023, Wanbo boasts a global user base exceeding five million users. Committed to becoming a global leader in entertainment projection, the Wanbo team continues to innovate tirelessly, providing users with the ultimate projection experience.

To learn more about Wanbo Projector and other innovative products from the brand, please visit - www.wanbo.cn.

You can also find Wanbo on social media including Facebook and LinkedIn, Instagram, Youtube

You can also get the latest products at the official brand online store: www.wanbostore.com

Don't miss Wanbo's unveiling at the 2024 Tech Expo — witness the future of projection technology!*

SOURCE Wanbo

