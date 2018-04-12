ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanda K. King, M.S., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Government Relations.

CDC works to protect America from health, safety and security threats, both foreign and in the U.S. Whether diseases begin abroad or at home, are chronic or acute, curable or preventable, human error or deliberate attacks, CDC strives to fight disease and supports communities around the country and the world.

In her former capacity, Ms. King was responsible for managing three CDC University Schools; the School of Public Health, School of Science, Research and Medicine and the School of Preparedness and Emergency Response. Throughout her career, Ms. King has attained extensive expertise in the areas of leadership, team development, program management, curriculum development, training and education, strategic planning and negotiations.

A veteran of the Navy Hospital Corps and a participant in the efforts to end polio eradication in Pakistan, Ms. King has additional knowledge in the areas of health education, public health, public health emergency preparedness, contract administration and cooperative agreements.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Ms. King attained her Master of Science degree in Health Education from the University of West Florida. In her previous years, Ms. King obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from National University.

To further her professional development, Ms. King is an affiliate of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, where she was recognized as VIP Woman of The Year.

Retired from government service in July 2015, Ms. King has since participated in a series Ebola and Other Pathogens Tabletop Exercises in partnership with Texas A&M and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Services across the state of Texas.

When she is not working, Ms. King likes to read and travel.

