Wanda Lynn, Principal and Shareholder at Brown Plus, Named to The Daily Record's 2026 MD500

Brown Plus Audit Director recognized among Maryland's most influential and accomplished professionals

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is proud to announce that Wanda Lynn, CPA, Principal, Shareholder and Audit Director, has been named to The Daily Record's 2026 MD500 in the Accounting category.

Wanda Lynn

The MD500 is The Daily Record's premier recognition program celebrating the most influential and accomplished professionals throughout Maryland. In its inaugural year, the publication's editorial team selected 500 outstanding individuals who are driving innovation, creating jobs, building communities and making Maryland a better place to live and work. Spanning a variety of legal specialties, businesses, nonprofits, higher education, healthcare, banking, technology and more, these leaders represent the very best of Maryland's entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence.

"I am truly honored to be named to The Daily Record's inaugural MD500," said Wanda. "This recognition means so much to me, and I share it with the incredible team at Brown Plus and the for-profit, nonprofit and governmental clients I've had the privilege of serving throughout my career. I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue giving back to the Maryland community that has given me so much."

"I am proud to congratulate Wanda on this well-deserved recognition," said Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "Wanda's dedication to her clients and her three decades of expertise serving Maryland's for-profit, nonprofit and government community reflect the very best of what our Firm stands for. This honor is a true testament to her leadership and her lasting impact on our clients and our profession."

Wanda is a Principal and Shareholder and serves as Audit Director at Brown Plus. She has 30 years of experience and specializes in providing attest services to manufacturing, service organizations and other for-profit entities, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities. Her responsibilities include audits, reviews, compilations and the related tax work of various commercial and nonprofit organizations.

Wanda is highly involved in the community, serving as Board Treasurer for the Industrial Development Authority of Carroll County and as a Board Member for Carroll Hospital Center.

Wanda is a licensed certified public accountant (CPA) in Maryland and Pennsylvania. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University) in Stevenson, Maryland.

For more information about Wanda Lynn, please visit: https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/wanda-lynn/

For more information about The Daily Record's MD500, please visit: https://thedailyrecord.com/md500/

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. Brown Plus was named a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic in 2026 and ranked the 202nd largest accounting firm in the U.S. in 2025. The Firm was also ranked the #13 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category, the #3 Best Place to Work in PA in the mid-sized category and the #1 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2025. Learn more at www.brownplus.com.

SOURCE Brown Plus