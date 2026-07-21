Brown Plus Announces Team Member Promotions Effective July 1, 2026

FREDERICK, Md., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is proud to announce the following team member promotions effective July 1, 2026:

Angela M. Ducker, CPA, CGMA, was promoted to Tax Senior Manager. Angela has 35 years of experience providing tax services to for-profit businesses and high net wealth individuals. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Stockton University. Angela is based in the Brown Plus office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Brown Plus Promotions

Taylor Guarente, CPA, was promoted to Audit Manager. She specializes in providing statutory and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) audits for insurance companies. Taylor has over three years of experience in public accounting. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland. Taylor is based in the Brown Plus office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Jacob Andrews, CPA, was promoted to Tax Supervisor. He has four years of experience providing tax services to clients. Jacob graduated from Shippensburg University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He is based in the Brown Plus office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Aspen Longhurst, CPA, MAcc, was promoted to Tax Supervisor. She has over three years of experience providing clients with tax services. Aspen received her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Southern Utah University. She is based in the Brown Plus office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Eric Zimmerman, CPA, MBA, was promoted to Tax Supervisor. He has more than three years of experience providing tax services to clients. Eric received both his Bachelor of Science degree and his Master of Business Administration from Shippensburg University. He is based in the Brown Plus office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Jessica Elder, CB, was promoted to Outsourced Accounting Senior Associate. She has four years of experience providing clients with outsourced accounting services. Jessica is a Certified Bookkeeper (CB) through the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers (AIPB). She is based in the Brown Plus office in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Angelina Paton was promoted to Tax Senior Associate. She has over one year of experience in public accounting. Angel received her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Messiah University. She is based in the Brown Plus office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Ariel Rosario was promoted to Audit Senior Associate. He has one year of public accounting experience. Ariel received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Penn State Berks. He is based in the Brown Plus office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. Brown Plus was named a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic in 2026 and ranked the 202nd largest accounting firm in the U.S. in 2025. The Firm was also ranked the #13 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category, the #3 Best Place to Work in PA in the mid-sized category and the #1 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2025. Learn more at www.brownplus.com.

SOURCE Brown Plus