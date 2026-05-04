Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus, Receives 2026 Managing Partners Award

from The Daily Record

FREDERICK, Md., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is proud to share that Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal, has been announced as a recipient of The Daily Record's inaugural Managing Partners Awards.

Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA

The Managing Partners Awards recognize managing partners and equivalent senior firm leaders in both the legal and financial sectors who demonstrate vision, integrity and measurable impact on their organizations and communities. The award celebrates the shared leadership, innovation and dedication that drive both the legal and financial fields forward.

"I am truly humbled to be recognized among so many distinguished leaders in the legal and finance professions," said Ken, "and I am so grateful to all my fellow honorees for their hard work and meaningful impact in their organizations and communities across Maryland."

Ken and the other honorees will be recognized at an awards ceremony on June 9, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Baltimore Hotel in Linthicum, Maryland.

"The inaugural Managing Partners award recipients are outstanding leaders in law and finance. Their innovative thinking and dedication to their fields demonstrate their strong commitment to their organizations, communities and beyond," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, Managing Director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. "These accomplished professionals also provide invaluable guidance to the next generation of leaders through mentoring. We at The Daily Record are pleased to celebrate these stellar leaders in our community."

As President, Managing Principal and Shareholder at Brown Plus, Ken leads the Firm in its mission to help people achieve extraordinary outcomes. He is responsible for directing the Firm's culture, vision and growth strategy, as well as managing the Firm's professional services and internal operations. Ken views growth through the lens of innovation, focusing on looking to the future of Brown Plus and the accounting industry. He is also committed to ensuring that Brown Plus continues to help its clients achieve their goals and looks for new opportunities to expand value-added advisory services.

In addition to his leadership of the Firm, Ken also provides audit, tax and advisory services to clients within a variety of industries, with a specialization in construction, real estate, manufacturing and other for-profit sectors. He is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA); the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA); Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Keystone Chapter; and the Building Industry Association (BIA) of Lancaster County.

Ken has received several awards and honors in recognition of his exceptional leadership. In addition to the Managing Partners Awards, Ken was recently announced as a recipient of Central Penn Business Journal's (CPBJ) 2026 Leaders in Business & Finance award in the Lifetime Achievement category. He will also be featured on the inaugural CPBJ 300, which recognizes the 300 most powerful and impactful leaders in business, nonprofits, government and higher education in Central Pennsylvania. Additionally, Ken was included on Forbes' Best-In-State CPAs List in 2025; on CPBJ's Power 100 list in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021; and on CPBJ's Power list for Banking, Financing, Accounting and Wealth Management in 2025, 2024 and 2023. He was also recognized with Accounting Today's Managing Partner Elite award in 2022 and received CPBJ's Game Changers: Most Admired CEO award in 2020.

Ken strongly believes in giving back to the communities in which one lives and works. He is highly involved with many of the Firm's charitable initiatives, including establishing the Brown Plus Charitable Fund. Ken is also highly involved in various capacities with nonprofits in the Central Pennsylvania region. He currently serves as Advisory Board Member and Chair of the Finance Committee for The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region; Board Member and Treasurer for Cornerstone Ministries in Elizabethtown; Board Member and Past President of the Elizabethtown Rotary Club; Member of the PICPA Council; and Board Member Emeritus and Former Treasurer for Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts.

Ken earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana.

For more information about Ken Wolfe, please visit: https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/ken-wolfe/

For more information about The Daily Record's Managing Partners Awards, please visit: https://thedailyrecord.com/event/managing-partners/

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. Brown Plus was named a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic in 2026 and ranked the 202nd largest accounting firm in the U.S. in 2025. The Firm was also ranked the #13 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category, the #3 Best Place to Work in PA in the mid-sized category and the #1 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2025. Learn more at www.brownplus.com.

SOURCE Brown Plus