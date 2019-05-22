Wanda Wilson Joins Twin River Board Of Directors

LINCOLN, R.I., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce that Wanda Y. Wilson joined the Twin River Board of Directors.

Ms. Wilson currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel and Secretary of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation ("TEL"). Ms. Wilson joined the TEL in 2003 as Executive Vice President and General Counsel and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Secretary in 2013. Earlier in her career, Ms. Wilson was employed at the Georgia Lottery Corporation, where she served as the Senior Vice President and General Counsel for 10 years. Ms. Wilson brings valuable experience as an accomplished attorney with over 25 years of executive management experience in the public gaming industry.

About Twin River

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., or TRWH, owns and manages four casinos, two casinos in Rhode Island, one in Mississippi, and one in Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track that has 13 authorized OTB licenses. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE) and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 1,000 slots and 32 table games facilities to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."

