Wander + Ivy Closes Another Multi-Million-Dollar Round of Funding, Expands Distribution, and Adds New Varietal + 4-Pack Sets to Lineup

DENVER, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wander + Ivy, the disruptive premium and organic single-serve wine brand, announces another 7-figure round of funding. In addition to surpassing fundraising goals, Wander + Ivy recently released its newest wine, a French Sauvignon Blanc, and expanded wholesale distribution to New York and Wisconsin, bringing the total brand footprint to 15 states.

Featuring the Wander + Ivy varietals Featuring the Sauvignon Blanc from Wander + Ivy

"Since founding the business, we've raised over $10 million. This is an extraordinary milestone for any founder; however, in an environment in which women still only receive about 3% of all venture funding, this is a particularly humbling accomplishment," said Dana Spaulding, Founder + CEO of Wander + Ivy. "We have an incredible story that investors are excited to be a part of. I couldn't be prouder of my team's efforts in building the brand and I have never been more excited about what's ahead."

As the leader in the premium single-serve category, Wander + Ivy currently offers five varietals sourced from family-owned vineyards around the world that grow certified organic grapes. French Sauvignon Blanc is the newest in the lineup which includes a Spanish Red Blend, California Cabernet Sauvignon, French Rosé, and California Chardonnay. This month, the brand will also launch their Single Varietal Sets, available both online (SRP:$34) and in stores. These chic 4-pack boxes–including the Rose, Chardonnay, Red Wine Blend, and Cabernet Sauvignon–are all made with wind energy, further supporting the brand's sustainability efforts centered around organic production practices and reducing waste.

"The launch of our French Sauvignon Blanc in tandem with this fundraising announcement is certainly something to celebrate," says Spaulding. "Our funding to date has supported major initiatives, including this new varietal launch, and fueled our consistent triple digit sales growth year after year."

Looking ahead to 2024, Wander + Ivy will continue to break barriers with continued innovation and product expansion. A new multi-million-dollar custom bottling line will enable the female-founded company to increase efficiency and bottle new and innovative products (hint: bubbles are on the horizon). This latest round of funding will support the brand's explosive growth, primarily in high impact marketing, production and innovation, and team expansion.

For more information on Wander + Ivy, visit www.wanderandivy.com

About Wander + Ivy

Wander + Ivy is a female-founded company that produces convenient 6.3 ounce bottles of premium wine made with certified organic grapes. The disruptive brand offers an elevated single-serve wine experience–one that combines premium wines sourced from award-winning organic vineyards around the world with chic (yet convenient) patented glass packaging. Wander + Ivy wines are available to purchase online (wanderandivy.com) and in select retailers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, including Whole Foods, Ralphs, Safeway, Kroger, Frys, Natural Grocers, Fred Meyer, and Total Wine & More ( https://wanderandivy.com/pages/store-locator ). The brand can also be found in select hotels and resorts, including Moxy Hotels, Hotel Indigo, Marriott and Hilton properties, and more! Each year, Wander + Ivy proudly donates 1-percent of sales to charitable organizations providing healthy food to those in need.

