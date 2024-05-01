Wander + Ivy Unveils New Custom Bottling Line and Launches Sparkling Wines as They Expand Distribution Across the U.S

OAKVILLE, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wander + Ivy is popping their own bubbly to celebrate the launch of 'Bubbles', the brand's new sparkling rosé and white wines! The female-founded wine brand, specializing in elevated single-serve packaging, continues to innovate as they launch two new sparkling varietals along with a cutting-edge 2.2 million dollar custom bottling line. This monumental launch comes at an opportune time, as the brand is expanding wholesale distribution to Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and Michigan.

Wander + Ivy's Sparkling White Wine

Wander + Ivy's Bubbles continues to uphold the brand's premium standards with added effervescence. Sourced from organic vineyards in the South of France, the sparkling rosé is a light, crisp pour with aromas of raspberries and strawberries. The sparkling white wine is sourced from organic vineyards in California and has hints of vanilla and aromas of pear and apricot. Each pour contains zero grams of sugar and is crafted with certified organic grapes, making these chic single-serve bottles this summer's go-to drink.

"I am beyond thrilled to see Wander + Ivy grow with these delicious new bubbly pours in-tandem with the launch of our multi-million dollar bottling line," shares CEO + Founder, Dana Spaulding. "Sparkling wine is a personal favorite of mine. After years of R&D and investment, I am so proud and excited to break into this market just in time for summer and wedding season. Expanding even more across the US is just the icing on the cake of this sparkling launch!"

Designed to scale the brand and create massive efficiencies in the production process, the Wander + Ivy Bottling Line will ensure long-lasting bubbly freshness and the highest quality wine inside their patented, 6.3-ounce glass bottles. Simultaneously, the brand is launching an innovative one-piece cap which provides a simple and seamless tasting experience.

Wander + Ivy's sparkling launch comes hot on the heels of the announcement of expanded distribution to eight new wholesale markets. Now available in 43 states across the US, Wander + Ivy is honored to expand its partnership with female led Opici Family Distributing in Delaware, DC, and Maryland. The brand is also thrilled to expand with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), one of the leading distributors in the US and a Women of the Vine & Spirits member in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan.

Dina Opici, President of Opici Family Distributing shares, "Dana brings a different type of vibrancy to the alcohol beverage industry. Not only does Wander + Ivy stand out aesthetically, but it provides an amazing value based on the quality of the wine she has sourced in packaging that allows for ease of enjoyment. We are proud to partner with the Wander + Ivy team."

Wander + Ivy continues to see double- and triple-digit sales growth, portfolio innovation, distribution expansion, as well as team growth. As of May 1st, Wander + Ivy proudly welcomes Christine Jagher as its Chief Marketing Officer. Christine joins Wander + Ivy with over a decade of experience in the wine industry with E & J Gallo Winery, where, as a Senior Director of Marketing, she helped create and grow a variety of brands. Looking towards the future, the brand will close yet another round of successful fundraising come summer 2024. Wander + Ivy is constantly innovating and looking for ways to shake up the notoriously rigid wine industry and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

To learn more about Wander + Ivy, visit www.wanderandivy.com and follow the brand at @WanderandIvy on social media.

Wander + Ivy is a female-founded company that produces convenient 6.3 ounce bottles of premium wine made with certified organic grapes. The disruptive brand offers an elevated single-serve wine experience–one that combines premium wines sourced from award-winning organic vineyards around the world with chic (yet convenient) patented glass packaging. Wander + Ivy wines are available to purchase online ( wanderandivy.com ) and in select retailers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, including Sprouts, World Market, Whole Foods, Ralphs, Safeway, Kroger, Frys, Natural Grocers, Fred Meyer, and Total Wine & More ( https://wanderandivy.com/pages/store-locator ). The brand can also be found in select hotels and resorts, including Moxy Hotels, Hotel Indigo, Marriott and Hilton properties, and more! Each year, Wander + Ivy proudly donates 1-percent of sales to charitable organizations providing healthy food to those in need and resources for mothers.

