Wandera recognized in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wandera , the leading provider of zero trust cloud security, today announced that it was identified as a Representative Vendor in ' Gartner's Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense' (MTD) (Gartner subscription required). Wandera was the only vendor named in both the 'Vendors That Offer All-Round Mobile Threat Defense Capabilities' and 'Vendors That Offer Network-Focused Mobile Security Capabilities' categories.

Wandera is differentiated in the MTD market for several reasons. First, it provides security capabilities both on the endpoint and in the network, enabling robust detection and response. Second, it's technical alliance program extends its feature set into partner-delivered UEM and EDR-based threat defense. Finally, Wandera extends beyond mobile with a feature-rich portfolio that also supports macOS, Windows 10, mobile hotspots, and any network-based business application.

According to Gartner, "MTD is emerging as a component that enables implementation of ZTNA for iOS and Android devices. MTD can provide an assessment of a device to a ZTNA trust broker, which can decide whether to allow access to a specific enterprise application."

Wandera is the only vendor in the Market Guide offering both MTD and ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access) in an integrated solution. Wandera provides secure remote access to applications using Zero Trust principles, no matter where applications are hosted. Wandera replaces legacy remote access solutions eliminating dependencies on physical hardware, expiring certificates, and device management.

"Our recognition in this Market Guide validates the strength of our offering and the depth of Wandera's broader portfolio." said Eldar Tuvey, CEO and Co-Founder of Wandera. "We believe at a time when organizations are looking to consolidate a growing number of IT tools, Wandera is emerging as one of the best cloud-delivered security solutions that combines endpoint, network, and application protection into a single platform."

Wandera's MTD solution is part of a unified cloud security stack that includes: (1) endpoint security with multi-layered threat defense, (2) usage controls with network-level policy enforcement, and (3) application security with zero trust network access. Wandera is currently available for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows 10.

Gartner, Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense, Dionisio Zumerle, Rob Smith, 29 March 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Wandera

Wandera, a cloud security company, protects modern enterprises at the new edge, where data is in the cloud and users are remote. Unified security capabilities include threat protection, content filtering and zero-trust network access. Learn more: wandera.com.

