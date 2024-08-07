Wanderboat Launches the Ultimate AI Travel Companion

The new AI startup emerges from stealth with its consumer launch

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel planning just got easier with the launch of Wanderboat , the new AI application helping people connect through exploration. Wanderboat is on a mission to streamline the overwhelming travel planning process. Its AI-powered interface combines intuitive chat with immersive visual maps to guide travelers through every step of their journey, be it a day trip or week-long adventure abroad.

Travel planning just got easier with the launch of Wanderboat, the new AI application helping people connect through exploration. Wanderboat is on a mission to streamline the overwhelming travel planning process. Its AI-powered interface combines intuitive chat with immersive visual maps to guide travelers through every step of their journey, be it a day trip or week-long adventure abroad.

Wanderboat, founded by AI experts from industry giants like Microsoft and Meta, is emerging from stealth mode after successfully securing a multi-million dollar seed round. Its proprietary technology is powered by a search engine that integrates websites, video content, social media photos and review sites. Unlike other platforms that aim to provide single text responses, Wanderboat seeks to interpret user intuition and analyze behavior to offer tailored recommendations and visuals.

Wanderboat caters to both early planners and spontaneous travelers. Users can build detailed, custom itineraries or ask real-time questions based on their location. The planning tool is complemented by a vibrant community where users can connect with fellow travelers and share experiences.

Beyond its free-form chat and personalized itineraries, Wanderboat offers distinct features that surpass standard travel tools and Chat-GPT, such as:

Proprietary Search Engine: Unsatisfied with the standard sources unearthed by traditional search engines, Wanderboat developed its own that em editorial insights and user reviews. This emphasizes the human experience to deliver customized recommendations not typically found in standard website listings.



Unsatisfied with the standard sources unearthed by traditional search engines, Wanderboat developed its own that em editorial insights and user reviews. This emphasizes the human experience to deliver customized recommendations not typically found in standard website listings. Detailed Tags: A complex system of over 100 tags allow users to find destinations tailored to their needs - ranging from finding high chairs and WiFi to vegetarian food options and dress code specifications. The most popular tags currently include family-friendly, LGBTQIA friendly, and wheelchair accessible.



A complex system of over 100 tags allow users to find destinations tailored to their needs - ranging from finding high chairs and WiFi to vegetarian food options and dress code specifications. The most popular tags currently include family-friendly, LGBTQIA friendly, and wheelchair accessible. Intuitive Maps: Each search generates a detailed map and visual cards with video. The unique 'nearby' function highlights noteworthy attractions within walking distance, while the photo spots section identifies the best locations to enjoy the view or capture the perfect picture.



Each search generates a detailed map and visual cards with video. The unique 'nearby' function highlights noteworthy attractions within walking distance, while the photo spots section identifies the best locations to enjoy the view or capture the perfect picture. Collaboration Functionality : Share your itineraries easily with a link to collaborate with friends and family to upload existing plans and reservations, adjust itineraries, organize materials and ensure group preferences are accounted for.



: Share your itineraries easily with a link to collaborate with friends and family to upload existing plans and reservations, adjust itineraries, organize materials and ensure group preferences are accounted for. Traveler Community: Blend the best of technology and human connection by sharing experiences and itineraries, swapping recommendations, and forging friendships with a diverse community of globetrotters directly on the website.

"People have become more isolated behind their screens. Technology can be a nutrient that helps people reconnect with the real world and I built Wanderboat with that intention," says You Wu, Founder and CEO of Wanderboat. "We're taking a human approach to AI by fostering creativity and exploration, easing the travel-planning burden so people can spend less time researching, more time experiencing."

Wanderboat is currently in Beta to further enhance the user experience and provide hassle-free travel experiences for users. Updates to the user interface and voice input have already been made based on the insightful feedback from travelers.

Try out Wanderboat and plan your next adventure at Wanderboat.ai.

About Wanderboat

Wanderboat is the ultimate AI travel companion. Founded by AI researchers from prominent technology companies Microsoft and Meta, Wanderboat offers users personalized itineraries, AI-powered dining and sightseeing suggestions, and real-time travel assistance through its free-form chat or drag and paste interface. Wanderboat provides a platform for users to connect with fellow travelers and share experiences, fostering a community-oriented approach to travel planning. The company is based out of California and has garnered investment from leading venture capital firms. Wanderboat's commitment to innovation and user-centric design underscores its mission to enhance the travel experience. Learn more at wanderboat.ai and find the latest updates on TikTok and Instagram.

Media Contact

Dinah Saglio

[email protected]

SOURCE Wanderboat