Wander.com partners with Bryte to offer guests the ultimate smart mattresses for restorative sleep

Wander

14 Sep, 2023, 18:30 ET

Luxury vacation rental company will incorporate smart mattresses into their properties.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wander.com, the only network of luxury vacation rentals built for the future of life and work, today announced a new partnership with Bryte, the leading restorative sleep technology platform powered by AI. Guests staying in Wander properties will now have the opportunity to experience the ultimate in rest and relaxation with Bryte's state-of-the-art mattresses.

In less than two years since its launch, Wander has become renowned for its exclusive selection of luxury vacation rental homes that offer discerning travelers unparalleled comfort, style, and access to breathtaking natural surroundings. Bryte, the maker of the first science-based, purpose-built sleep experience, was founded to solve the modern crisis of sleep. Their Bryte Balance™ smart mattress is integrated with purposeful, connected technology to unlock restorative sleep. Fall asleep faster with Somnify™, a library of sleep content that syncs gentle motion in the mattress with curated audio. Wake less often with Bryte Balancing™ technology to help you fall asleep faster, wake less often, and personalize your comfort.

Wander and Bryte share the vision of providing travelers unparalleled comfort and memorable experiences. This partnership represents a commitment to delivering on that vision, ensuring guests can enjoy their travels to the fullest, even when away from home.

"Our mission at Wander is to help people find their happy place," said Rachel Entwistle, Director of Guest Experience at Wander. "We're excited to add Bryte to our incredible cohort of brand partners and bring their cutting-edge sleep technology to our guests."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Wander Luxury Rentals," said Monica Buck, SVP of Customer Success at Bryte. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to transform how people sleep while traveling. Together, we aim to redefine luxury in the hospitality industry."

To book your unforgettable Wander vacation experience, please visit www.wander.com.

About Wander
Wander.com is a network of smart vacation homes in inspiring places that you can control from your phone. Every Wander comes with inspiring views, hotel-grade amenities, modern workstations, top-tier cleaning, and 24/7 concierge service. It's a vacation home, but better. Wander has raised $30M+ in funding from QED Investors, Redpoint Ventures, Authentic Ventures, Susa Ventures, Kevin Durant, Packy McCormick, Sahil Bloom, Todd & Rahul's Angel Fund, and many more top angels and operators to build the travel experience of the future. Learn more at www.wander.com.

About Bryte
Bryte is a leading innovator in sleep technology, creating smart mattresses that harness the power of technology to provide individuals with the best possible sleep experience by actively sensing and removing pressure points, allowing for personalized firmness, and providing calming sensory experiences to help you easily drift to sleep, unlocking restorative sleep.

