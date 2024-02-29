Wandering Oaks' Residence wins One-of-a-Kind Custom Home Award

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Tree Builders, Inc., based in Asheville, NC, proudly announces that their 'Wandering Oaks' residence has clinched an award in the One-of-a-Kind Custom Home 3,001 - 4,000 sq. ft category at the 2023 Best in American Living™ Awards (BALA), presented by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Award levels, including platinum, gold and silver, as well as Best in Region and Of the Year recipients, will be announced at the award ceremony held during the 2024 International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Red Tree Builders, Inc - Asheville, NC - 2023 Best in American Living™ Awards (BALA) One-of-a-Kind Custom Home 3,001 - 4,000 sq. ft. Photographer: Tim Burleson

The home, nestled within the Sovereign Oaks neighborhood, just outside of downtown Asheville, champions eco-friendly construction methods, sustainable building practices, and the generation of renewable energy, all achieved through innovative and mindful design.

The 3,990 square foot home was designed by architect Wilson Architects, Inc. of Asheville and landscape architect Jerald A. Snow of Asheville.

Wandering Oaks epitomizes a balanced, healthy lifestyle centered around family, relaxation, and nature. Designed with the guidance of two majestic Oaks on the property, the home's interior palette reflects their grounding influence. Crafted for family gatherings, the residence seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces, inviting extended stays with its warm colors, organic fabrics, and comfortable seating. Incorporating natural elements like glass, stone, and warm woods, the home emanates elegant comfort, promoting a sense of ease. Thoughtful considerations for universal design and aging in place include features like no-step entry, spacious doorways, and zero-entry showers with built-in benches, ensuring accessibility for all. Abundant natural light floods each room, while dedicated spaces for yoga and meditation foster holistic well-being. With material selections prioritizing aesthetics, performance, and sustainability, Wandering Oaks promises lasting beauty and minimal maintenance for years to come.

Designing for a healthy lifestyle we selected performance fabrics and finishes that have low VOCs, brought in GOTS certified bedding and mattresses, added a yoga area, meditation porch, utilized natural elements and hand crafted items to calm the senses in each room of the home. This home achieves the Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Certification, Indoor Air Plus Certification and Energy Star 3.0 Certification.

Now in its milestone 40th anniversary year, BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, multifamily, affordable, remodeling, community and interiors. BALA is built on the principle that all great homes start with great design, no matter cost or size.

Buying a home is often the most significant purchase people will make in their lifetime, and BALA winners spotlight what building industry professionals need to know to set their project apart and hit the right mark with today's highly educated and discerning home buyers.

Additional Information about the BALA program can be found at bestinamericanliving.com. The 2023 Winners Portfolio, featuring design trends and project photographs, will be available online immediately following the ceremony.

Red Tree Builders, Inc. is a leading custom home builder based in Asheville, North Carolina. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, we specialize in crafting homes that harmonize with their surroundings and cater to the unique needs and lifestyles of our clients. Our team of skilled professionals combines artistic vision with superior craftsmanship to create homes that exceed expectations and inspire admiration. From concept to completion, we prioritize quality, integrity, and client satisfaction, ensuring that every project reflects our dedication to exceptional design, superior construction, and lasting value. Learn more about us at www.RedTreeBuilders.com

