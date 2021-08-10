Wanderlust 108 Returns to Brooklyn for a Day of Movement, Yoga and Meditation on September 12

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanderlust , an innovator in wellness lifestyle events, announced that Wanderlust 108 is returning to Prospect Park in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 12 for a day of fitness, mindfulness, food and music. This marks Wanderlust's first US festival since the pandemic began.

Wanderlust's "mindful triathlon" begins with Taryn Toomey, creator of the popular fitness experience The Class . Next up is an hour of vinyasa yoga by renowned teacher Seane Corn , followed by a guided meditation from Rev. angel Kyodo williams . Chelsea Jackson Roberts will emcee the event, which will feature live music from DJ Taz Rashid , Caleb Spaulding and more.

New this year:

An open-air food experience (both breakfast and lunch) curated by top local restaurants. After lunch, participants can celebrate victory in the Libation Garden, a reimagination of a traditional biergarten.





The new Premium ticket ($45 through 8/13) includes a gratis pair of Power Leggings from Sweaty Betty, premium mat placement, tickets for breakfast and lunch, and a gift tote featuring products from Nirvana, Sacred CBD, Dickenson's Witch Hazel Skincare, Wanderlust TV & more (total $200+ value). GA tickets are free.





Wanderlust 108 will stream live as a virtual event. Virtual attendees also receive 8 weeks of access to 108 Online, featuring instructional videos by event headliners. 108 Online is just $14.99.

For safety, Wanderlust has reduced capacity to 4,000 and entrants must provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test. Tickets are available at wanderlust.com/brooklyn . Premium ticket prices increase on August 13.

Wanderlust's core partners have helped to make free tickets possible:

Sweaty Betty is a London-based apparel company on a mission to empower women through fitness. With an inclusive community of women worldwide and a charitable Foundation encouraging girls to lead active lives, it is one of the world's premiere activewear brands.





Nirvana Water Sciences: Nirvana HMB is the official water of Wanderlust 108. Infused with myHMB® Clear to promote muscle wellness, this premium spring water naturally enhances the performance of the body. Producing its bottles on-site from 100% recycled PET is just part of Nirvana's commitment to sustainability.





Volvo: Volvo's latest vehicle, the all-electric XC40 Recharge, is the event's official vehicle. Volvo cars will be onsite, offering Wanderlusters the chance to roam with a light carbon footprint.

