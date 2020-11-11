Wanderlust Solution - Winter at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

Whether looking for more quality time with loved ones, or for a quiet extended break to rejuvenate, guests are rewarded with a preferred rate for stays of 30 days or more in one of the Resort's Private Retreats - perfect refuges in tropical seclusion ranging from one-bedroom Residences to five-bedroom Beachfront Villas.

The Resort has set up solutions-based services to help couples and families get settled for an extended stay. All residential accommodations feature gourmet kitchens, expansive living areas, washers/dryers and private balconies with plunge pools. The Villas include all residential features plus private pools, hot tubs, outdoor showers and outdoor kitchens, stunning ocean views and a private Residential Assistant to provide around-the-clock services.

"Anguilla habitués have long known our island to be a haven of privacy and safety in unparalleled natural beauty. And now, more than ever, as we seek the security of good health and well-being, we have created an enticing bubble in which to set up residence for the winter months. It's time to leave it all behind, Anguilla awaits," says Jose Adames , the Resort General Manager. Anguilla entered a second phase of reopening on November 1, 2020, establishing measures to safeguard its COVID-free status. The Resort is accepting reservations for stays from November 19, 2020. "We are passionate about contributing to the wellness of our guests as they recalibrate their mind, body and spirit."

Remote Working – Home workspace has never been more gorgeous, with ocean waves and dramatic sunsets as a welcome distraction. At the Resort's Beachfront Villas, outdoor poolside cabanas offer a peaceful environment in which to be productive. Quiet private spaces for virtual meetings are also available in the Resort's light-filled meeting spaces or may be easily found in the spacious residences. The Resort's dedicated IT department manages all guest requests and ensures connectivity.

– Home workspace has never been more gorgeous, with ocean waves and dramatic sunsets as a welcome distraction. At the Resort's Beachfront Villas, outdoor poolside cabanas offer a peaceful environment in which to be productive. Quiet private spaces for virtual meetings are also available in the Resort's light-filled meeting spaces or may be easily found in the spacious residences. The Resort's dedicated IT department manages all guest requests and ensures connectivity. Schoolcations – Travelling with school aged children? Supervised by friendly counsellors, the Resort's complimentary Virtual Classroom allows children to focus on schoolwork while parents enjoy the Resort's amenities or settle for their own work from home routines. Teenagers will find respite from screen time in after-school activities such as swimming, tennis lessons, basketball, and even a climbing wall. The little ones enjoy supervised fun breaks with crafts, story time and learning about Caribbean pirate lore.

– Travelling with school aged children? Supervised by friendly counsellors, the Resort's complimentary Virtual Classroom allows children to focus on schoolwork while parents enjoy the Resort's amenities or settle for their own work from home routines. Teenagers will find respite from screen time in after-school activities such as swimming, tennis lessons, basketball, and even a climbing wall. The little ones enjoy supervised fun breaks with crafts, story time and learning about pirate lore. Culinary Experiences – The Resort's four al fresco restaurants offer jaw-dropping views of the ocean and feature an extraordinary variety of delicious options, from favourite comfort foods to local specialties. Guests also may enjoy a private chef-prepared meal, in-room dining service or cook a favourite recipe with groceries stocked prior to arrival and restocked as requested.

– The Resort's four al fresco restaurants offer jaw-dropping views of the ocean and feature an extraordinary variety of delicious options, from favourite comfort foods to local specialties. Guests also may enjoy a private chef-prepared meal, in-room dining service or cook a favourite recipe with groceries stocked prior to arrival and restocked as requested. Get Active – Set on 35 acres (14 hectares), the Resort offers plenty of room for fresh air morning runs or leisurely walks in isolation. A complete fitness centre, tennis courts, and rock-climbing wall may be reserved for private workouts, which may be followed by a dip in a private plunge pool or in one of the Resort's many scenic pools. Private trainers may be booked for in-residence workouts and paddleboards or kayaks are available for a moment of solitude on the ocean.

– Set on 35 acres (14 hectares), the Resort offers plenty of room for fresh air morning runs or leisurely walks in isolation. A complete fitness centre, tennis courts, and rock-climbing wall may be reserved for private workouts, which may be followed by a dip in a private plunge pool or in one of the Resort's many scenic pools. Private trainers may be booked for in-residence workouts and paddleboards or kayaks are available for a moment of solitude on the ocean. Free to Roam – Visitors staying for more than 10 days on Anguilla may explore the Island's 33 pristine beaches, enjoy some of the finest restaurants in the Caribbean , and participate in local life to learn why Anguilla has been voted #1 island in the Caribbean for the past four years.

For reservations, call 800 201 9580 or contact your travel professional. Additional packages are also available.

Lead With Care

Grounded in health care expertise and enabled by access to leading technologies and tools, Four Seasons enhanced global health and safety program, Lead With Care, is focused on providing care, confidence and comfort to all Four Seasons guests, employees and residents within the new COVID-19 environment. All properties worldwide, including Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, have an onsite Hygiene Officer who is dedicated to implementing the program, and adapting health and safety measures based on key learnings and best practices. Guests are also encouraged to enjoy contactless service through the Four Seasons App and Chat. For more information, click here .

About Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

Since the resort opened in 2010 and was converted to a Four Seasons in 2016, it has redefined luxury, style, and service in the Caribbean. The 35-acre resort features 181 private accommodations to include expansive villas (up to 6,185 square feet), townhomes, penthouses, residences, suites, and guestrooms. With an average guestroom size of 2,200 square feet including private pools, hot tubs, and direct access to the beach, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla has been recognized as one of the Caribbean's premier resorts. Awards include Travel + Leisure - World's Best Awards July 2019 – Anguilla is named the best island in the Caribbean for the 3rd year in a row • Conde Nast Traveler – April 2019 - Half Shell was named one of the Best Bars in the Caribbean • 2019 TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award Winner in the following categories: • Top 25 Hotels — Caribbean • Top 25 Luxury Hotels — Caribbean • USA Today's 10Best Awards 2019 . Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Award, Best Resorts in the Caribbean 2018. Guests find a variety of dining options, a full-service spa, fitness center, tennis courts, complimentary water activities, 3 resort pools and more than 100 private pools. Encircled by sugar-sand Barnes Bay and Meads Bay beaches with clear turquoise sea, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla is located along the northwestern shore offering 3,200 feet of pristine beachfront and sweeping views of the breaking surf.

Contact: Eveliny Bastos-Klein, 305-965-0235, [email protected].

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

Related Links

https://www.fourseasons.com/anguilla/

