Wanderly Brings On First Chief Innovation Officer

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanderly, A reimagined recruitment marketplace serving the nation's health systems & healthcare workforce is pleased to announce that nurse and entrepreneur Joe Novello will join the company as its first Chief Innovation Officer. Joe, a serial entrepreneur, will bring his passion for nursing and technology to Wanderly, a company focused on bringing staffing solutions to the nation's healthcare workforce. Novello brings a unique set of skills that will help Wanderly achieve its mission of employing technology to bring healthcare professionals, agencies, and workforce management providers together with increased speed, efficiency and effectiveness.

"Joe Novello is the perfect addition to our team; his passion for improving nursing and healthcare are second to none," said Zia Rahman, Founder & CEO of Wanderly. "Wanderly's leadership team is in the perfect position to capitalize on and navigate the complexities of the healthcare ecosystem, while guiding the healthcare industry toward better workplace efficiency."

"We have known Joe for many years and when we think about nurse entrepreneurs who are laser-focused on solutions that positively impact nurses --- it's hard to find someone whose North Star is so clear," added Tom Lingle, Wanderly's president.

Novello joins Wanderly from NurseGrid, a company he founded, which recently celebrated the one millionth download of their app. Joe left NurseGrid in February of this year to take time off to travel, but the opportunity at Wanderly to help create a company culture centered around improving the nurse experience was too compelling for him to pass up.

"Wanderly is first and foremost, focused on the nurse, a philosophy that I not only share, but that is absolutely core to our mission," said Novello. "Technology should be making nurses's lives easier so they can focus on taking care of patients. With no end in sight to the nationwide nursing shortage, we need to improve things and make the nursing experience more efficient for everyone involved in the nurse patient relationship."

Wanderly is singularly focused on the future of work in the healthcare sector. It's not about a nurse shortage, it's about employing technology to bring healthcare professionals, agencies, workforce management providers and health systems together both faster and easier. We've built an ecosystem predicated on meaningful connections for everyone involved in the process, with nearly 50% of the travel nurse workforce participating in the Wanderly system, as the company grows exponentially.

Wanderly's journey began by solving various issues related to trust and inefficiency with the supply of nurses. We now focus on addressing the challenges faced by agencies, workforce management providers and our nation's health systems.

About Wanderly

Wanderly is a technology marketplace platform created for traveling healthcare professionals and leading healthcare staffing companies. As the "Kayak" of healthcare staffing, Wanderly offers unparalleled transparency when comparing pay packages and benefits on any device, from anywhere in the world. The ecosystem has been designed to enable meaningful connections among travel healthcare professionals, recruiters, agencies & health systems.

Wanderly is committed to building innovative solutions that enable all adopters of our technology to operate with speed, efficiency & integrity. The future of work in healthcare is a primary focus of Wanderly which uses machine learning to continue the growth of the healthcare staffing industry.

